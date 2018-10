The simple answer to this question is yes. Diabetes is known to cause damage to the vital organs of the body including, kidney, liver and heart. Most people who suffer from diabetes and are unable to keep the condition in check also suffer from one or the other form of a heart condition which could turn to be fatal later.

Uncontrolled diabetes increases the blood sugar levels which damage the heart muscles and nerves that control the organ. This leads to coronary heart disease, a condition in which plaque builds-up in the coronary arteries that supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart. This narrows the blood vessels restricting smooth circulation of blood. The heart might have to pump harder to circulate blood. Over time plaque build-up can form blood clots in the arteries which can partially or completely block blood flow to the heart. This is a dangerous condition and can lead to a heart attack too.

“Diabetes is one of the well-known causes of heart attack. It has been seen that people with diabetes have a two to the three-fold higher risk of developing heart attacks. Moreover, heart attacks in diabetics occur at a younger age and also the severity of coronary artery disease tends to be more. However, the good news is that if the diabetes is well controlled and the blood pressure and lipids are kept under control, stress is reduced and if one does enough physical activity, the risk of a heart attack can be considerably reduced in people with diabetes. Diabetics who have these number well in control can almost live a life without the fear of heart diseases looming over them like a person who doesn’t suffer from diabetics,” Dr V Mohan – Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

A diabetic patient can lower their risk of heart disease by making lifestyle changes and taking prescribed medicines that can help them to prevent or control many risk factors. Adopting a healthy lifestyle should be part of a lifelong approach to healthy living. Following a healthy lifestyle is an important part of treating diabetes and heart disease. Some people who have diabetes can manage their blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels with lifestyle changes alone. Lifestyle changes, for example, physical activity can lower your blood pressure, help control your blood sugar level and your weight, and reduce stress. Following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight helps you control heart disease risk factors.