Make sure to get your blood tested before and after Diwali so that you can control your sugar levels. © Shutterstock

For people with diabetes, Diwali can feel like a daunting prospect. As the festival is celebrated by eating sweets that are high in sugar and fat content and can affect blood glucose levels and derail one’s efforts in weight management. Sometimes people try to eat less during the day prior to a party to reduce their calorie intake, but this can be a poor strategy because then they arrive at the festivities very hungry and tend to over-eat the rich festivity foods. It is recommended that patients try eating a consistent healthy meal plan throughout the day and even consider a small healthy low fat snack prior to the festivities, this way they can try small servings of the rich traditional food, but will be less likely to overindulge. Here Dr Pradeep Gadge, Chief Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre gives us some tips on how to have a safe Diwali without making your blood sugar going haywire.

1. First things first, so make sure to get your blood tested before and after Diwali so that you can control your sugar levels (if they go haywire) immediately. If you follow an exercise regimen don’t skip it as that would do wonders to keep your sugar levels in check during the festive season.

2. Avoid anything that contains refined flour (maida) and sugar.

3. This time consider making your own sweets. Apart from reviving the traditional way of celebration, you will be able to control your sugar intake in a better way and even go sugar-free.

4. The smart way to reduce portion size would be to eat in groups and sharing it with your friends. Eat with a partner. Sharing means you take a smaller portion size. Make smaller sizes of sweets and other delicacies and in smaller quantities. The more you make, the more you will be tempted to indulge.

5. If you have a blood testing monitor, don’t forget to test your blood glucose levels more during the festivities and before every meal to make sure they don’t get too high.

6. Take the stairs instead of the lift, take a walk to your friend’s place and involve them in Diwali preparations. These easy, everyday activities help burn a lot of calories.

7. Alcohol interferes with the body’s ability to break down carbohydrate which can cause hypoglycemia in diabetics. It not only blocks the generation of sugar within the body when it is most needed but also masks the critical symptoms of hypoglycemia such like hunger, palpitation and sweating.

8. Although the festive season calls for late night gatherings and fun-filled times with friends and relatives, avoid staying up till very late as it could interfere with metabolism. Make sure to get good 6-7 hours of sleep so that you can continue with the festivities.

9. Prepare your body for the festivities, like if you know you have to meet friends or attend a party during in the evening eat foods with low or minimum calories from the morning so that your body can easily digest one or two sweets that you cannot avoid.

10. Diwali brings family and food together to celebrate and is an important part of the cultural life, so just because you have diabetes, it doesn’t mean you should miss out.