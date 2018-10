World Diabetes Day is just around the corner and it is important for us to clear the misconceptions about diabetes in order to take care of this condition. According to experts, there are several inaccurate ideas regarding the nature and the treatment of diabetes among many. Here we are with a list of myths to get them busted.

Myth: Diabetes is not that serious a condition.

Fact: In case you have the above assumption, it is time you wake up. According to a recent survey, there are more number of deaths due to diabetes compared to AIDS or breast cancer. Not just that, it also ups the risk of heart attack.

Myth: Those who are obese have chances of developing Type-2 Diabetes.

Fact: Obesity is one of the contributing factors to Type-2 Diabetes. That does not mean everyone who are obese develop diabetes. There are several other factors that cause diabetes like family history, age and ethnicity. People with normal weight can also suffer from this condition.

Myth: Excessive sugar consumption increases the risk.

Fact: This is not true. You may develop type 1 diabetes due to combination of genetic and unknown factors and get type 2 diabetes due to either genetics or lifestyle factors. Hence, developing this condition is not solely based on high intake of sugar.

Myth: You need to follow a strict diet.

Fact: Both for a diabetic patient and a normal person, healthy eating habits should be the basis of leading a healthy life. You do not need to change your diet if you are diagnosed with diabetes but have to make sure that you eat foods like whole grain bread, pasta, cereals, rice and starchy vegetables such as potatoes, corns, yams, milk, yogurt, fruits and sweets in moderate quantity.

Myth: You cannot have sweets if you are diabetic.

Fact: You really do not have to chuck off sweets from your diet completely. Rather, eating them in moderation and skipping them daily can easily help you in maintaining the insulin balance in your body.