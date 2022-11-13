World Diabetes Day 2022: A diabetes diagnosis brings about various changes in one's lifestyle and health. While some can cope effectively, others may experience behavioural health issues such as anxiety, stress, mood swings and even relationship problems.
STRESS AND BLOOD GLUCOSE
Stress often leads to anxiety leading to elevated glucose levels in the bloodstream. Essentially positive and significant life changes (such as relocation, planning a wedding, or childbirth) can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate.
DIABETES DISTRESS
It's typical for diabetes patients to undergo a range of lows and highs. In addition, mood swings and feelings might be influenced by blood sugar levels. Reduced quality of life with negative emotions can result in inadequately controlled blood glucose. Due to these regular changes in blood sugar levels, diabetes distress appears.