World Diabetes Day: How Does Diabetes Affect Mood And Relationships?

Do you know constant fluctuations in blood sugar levels can cause diabetes distress?

World Diabetes Day 2022: A diabetes diagnosis brings about various changes in one's lifestyle and health. While some can cope effectively, others may experience behavioural health issues such as anxiety, stress, mood swings and even relationship problems.

STRESS AND BLOOD GLUCOSE

Stress often leads to anxiety leading to elevated glucose levels in the bloodstream. Essentially positive and significant life changes (such as relocation, planning a wedding, or childbirth) can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate.

DIABETES DISTRESS

It's typical for diabetes patients to undergo a range of lows and highs. In addition, mood swings and feelings might be influenced by blood sugar levels. Reduced quality of life with negative emotions can result in inadequately controlled blood glucose. Due to these regular changes in blood sugar levels, diabetes distress appears.

POTENTIAL SYMPTOMS OF DIABETES DISTRESS

Worry about being able to manage it Avoiding appointments or checking blood sugar levels Feeling isolated

Behavioural Symptoms Of Low Blood Sugar

Confusion Nervousness or anxiety Hunger Difficulties with coordination Aggression, Irritability And Impatience

Behavioural Changes Of High Blood Sugar Levels

Difficulty in concentration Feeling unwell Feeling tired or having low energy

Diabetes And Depression

Symptoms of depression include:

Lack of interest in activities Changes in sleep patterns Guilty Changes in appetite Sadness, emptiness Suicidal thoughts

Effects Of Spousal Influence On Health Behavior And Diabetes Management

Lack Of Support: If your partner isn't aware of all tasks (daily diet routine) and why they are essential, it can be difficult for them to support you.

Financial Strain: Sometimes, extra expenses for medications and investigations can add stress to your relationship. Treatment: Maintain a healthy lifestyle with diet, exercise and medications, communication, and support with the partner.

Stress-reducing therapies should also be practised, such as:

Meditation Reading a book Exercising Listening to music

