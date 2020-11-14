Self-monitoring of blood glucose levels regularly is a must during this period. This will alert you of any fluctuations and enable you to take timely action in case of any issues. @Shutterstock

Diwali is the time when there is festivity in the air. People visit family and friends and there is an overindulgence in all kinds of rich and sweet foods. This is the time to celebrate and have fun. But what about people with diabetes? Diwali is one festival when patients of high blood sugar feel deprived and depressed. It is especially tough for those with a sweet tooth. This year, we are also battling the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the risk is greater for diabetics. Of course, you have to be care but having this condition does not mean that you have to stay away from all the fun and food. You too can enjoy yourself to the fullest. All you have to do is keep a few things in mind and be mindful when it comes to having your sweets. Also Read - World Diabetes Day: Don't fall for these common myths about diabetes

Dr Manoj Chawla, Director and Consultant Diabetologist at Lina Diabetes Care and Mumbai Diabetes Research Centre shares some tips for diabetic patients on the occasion of Diwali today. Also Read - Enhance Your Quality of Life with Dabur GlycoDab

Festivals at the time of COVID-19 can be tough for diabetes patients

Festivals are a time when people indulge in sweets and snacks. For those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, this overindulgence in processed food can be detrimental. Apart from raising their blood sugar levels, it can also reduce their immunity to fight other infections such as the recent COVID-19. There are two primary reasons why a diabetes patient may be more vulnerable to complications due to the viral infection. The immune system in people with diabetes (Type 1 and 2 both) is weakened due to abnormal blood glucose fluctuations. The enhanced blood glucose levels could be conducive for the viral growth in the body. Thus, when people living with diabetes get infected, it becomes more difficult to treat them and the treatment period also becomes prolonged. Also Read - Understanding Prediabetes: Everything you need to know about borderline diabetes

Monitor your blood sugar levels

Self-monitoring of blood glucose levels regularly is a must during this period. This will alert you of any fluctuations and enable you to take timely action in case of any issues. Ensure that you eat in small portions and do not skip meals and choose food items that are grilled or roasted.

Some tips for people with diabetes

Enjoy yourself this Diwali. But keep these tips from Dr Chawla in mind to stay safe and happy.