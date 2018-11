Your unborn baby could be risk of various conditions if you have diabetes ©Shutterstock

Many women with diabetes are able to conceive successfully. However, if you are pregnant and have diabetes, your unborn baby could be at risk of certain conditions. When a woman has diabetes and she wants to get pregnant, there are several concerns. Being able to get pregnant is the initial concern. The next concern is the effect diabetes will have on the baby. What are the risks that the baby may suffer if the mother is diabetic? Dr Sweta Gupta Clinical Director and Sr Consultant- Fertility Solutions, Medicover Fertility, helps us understand some of the pregnancy risks:

• Macrosomia: This is a condition in which the baby grows larger than average. The big size of the baby affects a normal delivery and the mother may have to have a Caesarean section.

• Hypoglycaemia: is a condition characterised by low blood glucose. The high levels of insulin and a decreased glucose level can lead to hypoglycaemia during pregnancy.

• Preeclampsia: Women with type 1 diabetes have a higher risk due to their condition of high blood pressure. Preeclampsia occurs around the 20th week of pregnancy. It can damage the liver and kidneys of the baby beside causing other problems such as blood clotting and fluid in the lungs.

• Birth defects: If the blood sugar is not maintained in the safe range during pregnancy it can cause birth defects in the baby. This can affect the normal development of the baby’s heart, spine, brain, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract etc. It can also lead to respiratory and heart problems in the baby.

• Miscarriage: The risk of a miscarriage during the first 20 weeks is high when the mother has high blood sugar. Some diabetic women may suffer from multiple miscarriages in the earliest stages due to the embryo not being able to implant. The uterus of a diabetic woman is less receptive. The poor receptivity of the uterus prevents a woman from getting pregnant.