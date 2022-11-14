World Diabetes Day 2022: Biohacks To Boost Your Healthspan If You Have Diabetes

If you have diabetes, make these sustainable lifestyle modifications to boost your healthspan and live longer.

It is understood that people with diabetes tend to have shorter life expectancy compared with people without the condition. However, how diabetes may affect one's life span depends on how the diseases progresses. One can reduce the progression of the disease and the risk of related complications and mortality if the blood glucose is managed well. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day 2022, Dr Marcus Ranney, Founder & CEO, Human Edge, suggests some biohacks for people with diabetes to live longer and healthier.

Dr Marcus says, "The first step towards improving your healthspan if you have diabetes is to make sustainable lifestyle modifications to keep your blood sugar levels from spiking."

According to him, here are some lifestyle changes that diabetics need to make:

TRENDING NOW

Control Your Carbohydrate Intake

If you're diabetic, being mindful of your carbohydrate intake can help you manage your blood sugar levels more easily. Carbs especially those that you get from sugars and starches can increase your blood sugar exponentially. That's why you must decrease your carbohydrate intake per meal, and include foods that have a low glycemic index (read: green veggies, legumes and lentils, and grains like barley and buckwheat).

Another way to manage your blood sugar is to eat a diet that is rich in roughage. High-fibre foods like apple, carrots, beetroot, broccoli, chia seeds, etc slows the absorption of sugar in the blood, thus helping you avoid spikes.

Get More Movement Into Your Day

By exercising regularly you can reap a ton of benefits including weight management and blood sugar control. Exercise not only lowers blood glucose levels but also helps combat insulin resistance. In fact, research suggests that diabetics who exercise regularly can see a reduction in HbA1C levels.

You may like to read

Ensure your exercise regimen offers a good mix of resistance training (weightlifting, yoga, calisthenics, and bodyweight exercises) and aerobic exercise (brisk walking, swimming, biking, running, etc) both of which help manage insulin resistance. Try to spend at least 150 minutes every week doing moderate physical activity.

Get At Least 7 Hours of Sleep Every Night

We often fail to understand the importance sleeping soundly has in diabetes management. Not sleeping enough can make keeping your diabetes in check a difficult task, as lack of those optimum nightly hours can increase insulin resistance and mess with your appetite the next day. Disturbed sleep also triggers stress hormones which increases risk of obesity.

To sleep well every night, start by creating a bedtime schedule. You can set an alarm for 9 PM every night to remind yourself to wind down for bed. Also remember to check your blood sugar before you hit the hay as elevated levels can cause sleep disturbances.

Practice Deep Breathing for 10 to 15 Minutes Every Day

When we're stressed, our body releases the hormone cortisol which causes your blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar to rise. You counter stress by practicing deep breathing techniques for just 10 minutes every day. In fact, a 2020 research study suggests that slow deep breathing is wonderfully effective as a stress-management measure for diabetics. One technique you can try at home is belly breathing which can also help slow down your heartbeat and decrease your blood pressure.

RECOMMENDED STORIES