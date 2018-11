Studies indicate a strong correlation between diabetes and heart disease with about 68 per cent diabetic adults over 65 succumbing to heart problems in some form. Uncontrolled diabetes damages blood vessels over time and makes a person two to three times more susceptible to problems such as coronary heart disease. On World Diabetes Day, awareness needs to be raised on the importance of maintaining blood glucose levels through appropriate lifestyle modifications and effective management of diabetes.

India currently represents 49 per cent of the world’s diabetes burden, with an estimated 72 million cases, a figure expected to almost double to 134 million by 2025. Heart diseases have also increased by more than 50 per cent among Indians as per recent estimates.

Cardiologist Dr Manoj Kumar, Director & Head – Cardiac Cath Lab, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi says, “When diabetes remains uncontrolled, it can cause a range of other potential health complications including heart disease. Some factors that can exacerbate this condition include hypertension, dyslipidemia, obesity, tobacco use, and physical inactivity.”

The reverse is also true. Heart diseases affect circulation and make the other diabetes complications worse – including problems related to the eyes and feet. Diabetes can disrupt the distribution of oxygen throughout the body and cause clumping of cholesterol-carrying proteins like LDL (bad) cholesterol, triglycerides. Diabetic have a high level of small dense LDL, which is highly atherogenic (produce blockage in arteries). All this further causes plaque buildup in blood vessels and hastens atherosclerosis.

Treatment options

Treatment is undertaken in people who succumb to heart problems or are in an advanced stage of the condition. Some of these options include angioplasty and coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). In angioplasty, a balloon catheter is inserted to widen narrowed blood vessels that might be restricting blood; flow to the heart. Stenting primarily with drug-eluting stent is carried out to help the blood vessels remain smooth, open, and keep the blockage from recurring. CABG involves the use of arteries or veins from other areas in the body to bypass narrowed or blocked coronary arteries.

Tips to prevent and control diabetes