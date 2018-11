Diabetes or Madhumeha, is one of the most common diseases in the world today. Many of us are prone to the risks of diabetes. Diet, lifestyle and stress management are the three important aspects that are very crucial in managing and preventing diabetes. From an Ayurveda perspective, diabetes is a Maha Rog, a major disease. There are 20 different types of Madhumeha. Personalized treatment along with management of diet and lifestyle goes a long way in helping diabetics keep their blood sugar levels in control.

Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda suggests Ayurvedic herbs that help to regulate blood sugar in natural ways:

Triphala: Triphala has countless health benefits, including lowering your blood glucose level. It helps stimulate the pancreas, thus promoting insulin secretion. In a recent study, it was demonstrated that triphala greatly reduces blood glucose level and is known to have compounds that cause insulin-stimulated glucose uptake without converting the glucose in fat and storing in cells.

Amla: Amla is known for boosting immunity, and is great for your hair and skin. Ayurveda doctors recommend amla for managing Diabetes, the reason being that it’s rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant and can neutralize free radicals in the body.

Neem: Neem leaves can help lower blood sugar levels. One of the best ways of consuming these neem leaves is by making a decoction or Kashayam as they refer to it in Sanskrit. Crush the neem leaves, add it to water and bring it to a boil. Filter out the extracts and have this decoction. It is one of the best ways to provide relief from glucose-induced hyperglycaemia.

Bitter gourd juice: This bitter vegetable has glucose-lowering properties. In fact, this vegetable can influence the metabolism of glucose in the entire body. This herb can help stimulate the secretion of insulin thus proving beneficial to both Type 1 and Type 2 patients. Drink the juice of this bitter vegetable first thing in the morning for about 2 months to experience a difference.