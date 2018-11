In India, the population is ageing very quickly and the burden of elderly with diabetes is increasing. “More amongst the older people must deal with the complications of diabetes. A lot of them might develop diabetes at a later age, due to the age-related decline in the insulin production of the pancreatic gland. Type 2 Diabetes can affect the eyes, kidneys, heart and the nerves,” says Dr Naganath Narasimhan Prem, Consultant Geriatric Medicine at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre. He also briefs about diabetes management strategies for elderly diabetics and for caregivers too.

The risk of infection in the elderly diabetics is heightened, mostly being urinary and lung infections. A lot of times it can be a silent killer and present as a terminal event. Some common presentations in the elderly can be the urinary infection, numbness of hands/feet, heart attack, muscle wasting, weakness, joint stiffness especially of shoulders, blurred vision and decreased depth perception. One of the most important aspects of diabetes in the old is hypoglycaemia or sugar below normal limits. They can manifest as excessive sweating, generalised weakness and tremors. It is safer to err on the higher side, as low sugars pose more immediate and certain danger. The commonly encountered problem in the elderly is that they might already be there on multiple medications This can reduce the effect of oral antidiabetic medications. This can lead to fluctuations in blood glucose. In bedridden patients, the risk of hypos runs high. If one is the caregiver of an elderly diabetic, vigilance for smallest signs of hypoglycaemia is important. A combination of diabetic complications (effects to the eye, nerves) and hypoglycaemia makes the elderly vulnerable to fall.

The older person is not usually keen to take insulin and it’s difficult to convince them for the same. The reasons for these could be fear of needles, depending on another person due to poor vision or memory problems, as wells as misconceptions regarding insulin. The possibility of them being insulin dependent for life makes it discouraging and sometimes they might delay the switch to insulin. The risk of hypoglycaemia is higher with insulin. If there are doubts regarding insulin, the elderly should be forthright about it with the care team. Once mentally prepared the first injection can be taken under supervision from a trained professional (nurse, doctor) the road only gets easier later.

Co-morbidities like heart disease, hypertension, dyslipidaemia (increased cholesterol), and obesity can present with Type 2 Diabetes, especially in the older age group. The diabetic elderly are also at a greater risk for paralysis (stroke). Handling multiple conditions and their risks may be related to depression in the patient as well as the caregiver, causing caregiver stress.

Tips for elderly diabetics

• Take small quantity, regularly timed and frequent meals

• Have a balanced diet and discuss the need for nutritional supplements with your doctor/dieticians.

• Monitor glucose levels to avoid severely low or very high glucose levels.

• Opt for physiotherapy and stay physically active

• Always use proper footwear

• If the patient has memory problems, a caretaker should be in charge of the medications

• Always carry glucose drinks, biscuits or toffee to prevent significant hypoglycaemia

• Care of other aspects such as blood pressure, cholesterol, foot and eyes are important.

• In the bedbound elderly diabetics, moderate glucose control and bedsore prevention/management is important.

Tips for the caregivers

• Have realistic goals for glycaemia control

• The focus should be on the quality of life and education about Diabetes

• Help the elderly to maintain physical independence as much as possible

• An optimal level of exercise to be maintained rather than a rigorous regimen