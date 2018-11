Diabetes, one of the prevalent non-communicable diseases has become a major health concern in all age groups. Type 2 diabetes, which is triggered by a sedentary lifestyle and bad eating habits, is hitting Indians at a much younger age group of 18 years to 30 years, a recently released report reveals. Diabetes Abnormality Report by Indus Health Plus revealed an increased incidence of diabetes in the teenagers. The report that had observations from September 2017 to August 2018 stated 32% of people in the age group of below 20 had sugar levels out of the normal range. Out of the total data analysed, 26% of females and 31% males didn’t have glucose levels in the normal range.

In diabetes, the level of sugar or glucose in the blood is higher than normal. Insulin hormone helps the cells to absorb glucose for energy. The pancreas produces insulin. Diabetes occurs when the pancreas is not releasing any insulin or is releasing very small quantities of insulin which is not sufficient to meet the body’s requirements.

Diabetes as a disease poses more risk for women than men. Stress, sedentary lifestyle and obesity can be the reason behind the increase in the diabetes cases in women. Also, women tend to focus more on their family’s health, and dedicate lesser time for their own wellbeing, therefore many of them don’t get screened and get medicated on time.

It is imperative for parents to make sure they consult a diabetologist or their physician regularly. Those who have sugar levels on the borderline don’t need medication but they can avoid it by making lifestyle changes, exercising daily, consuming a healthy diet, getting themselves screened regularly irrespective of their age.

Multiple conditions arise out of diabetes hence it’s advisable to modify lifestyle and keep sugar levels in control. Some conditions that can lead to severe complications are amputation, blindness, kidney disease, stroke and heart disease. That’s why it’s essential to receive a timely diagnosis and right care.