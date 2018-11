Once you are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes or you are pre-diabetic, it is very important for you to carefully monitor and control your diet to keep your blood sugar in check. Certain natural, fresh foods including vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, pulses and lentils can help you do just that. Here are some of the most effective seeds you can consume to beat Type 2 diabetes:

Flaxseeds: Flaxseed is rich in n-3 fatty acid and a source of lignan secoisolariciresinol diglucoside, an active ingredient, with antioxidant effects. It is also full of fibre content omega-3 which is effective in treating prediabetes. They also contain linolenic acid which exhibits hypolipidemic and hypoglycemic effects which help beat diabetes.

Cumin seeds: Cumin seeds have thymoquinone, an active chemical component that protects the B-cells of the pancreas from oxidative stress and also helps in increasing the production of insulin in the body. This helps keep blood glucose under control.

Pumpkin seeds: Studies have shown that pumpkin seeds have certain properties in them that can control enzyme levels produced during diabetes. It can also help prevent diabetes from worsening.

Jamun seeds: Jamun seeds, like the fruit, exhibit anti-diabetic activity because of the presence of alkaloids, chemicals. This prevents the starch from converting into sugar and keeps your blood glucose level in control.

Fenugreek seeds: Methi seeds have galactomannan, a natural soluble fibre. This has been shown to slow down the rate of sugar absorption into the blood. It also contains an amino acid responsible for inducing the production of insulin.

Tamarind seeds: Studies have shown that tamarind seeds can lower blood glucose level by lowering the pressure on the pancreas. They can also help in weight loss by reducing adipose fat and improve insulin resistance in people with diabetes.