It wouldn’t be wrong to say that diabetes has become almost like an epidemic in India. A recently released study states that diabetes is afflicting Indians at a much younger age, those in the age group of 18 years to 30 years. The report states that 32% of people in the age group of below 20 had sugar levels out of the normal range. Our bad lifestyle habits in young age can make us more susceptible to diabetes. If you want to prevent diabetes when you are older, do not commit these mistakes.

Skipping breakfast: No time to have breakfast before heading to college or office? This could lead to serious health concerns and make you a diabetic. Studies have shown that skipping breakfast leads to higher glucose levels after lunch. Another study shows how having a high-energy breakfast of around 700 kcals decreases the high blood sugar (hyperglycaemia) in the patients with type 2 diabetes. Breakfast helps you manage blood sugar and prevent complications of diabetes.

Not checking your blood sugar regularly: Many youngsters skip going to doctors for regular health checkups. They also think monitoring their blood sugar is not necessary. The fact is if you keep a tab on your blood sugar levels, you can take action early and prevent or reverse diabetes.

Not exercising regularly: Lack of exercise and obesity can be major causes of Type 2 diabetes. Studies have found that just 30 minutes of physical activity reduces the chances of you having diabetes.

Eating junk food: A study by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health revealed that those who eat from outside, typically fast food are more prone to gain weight which is a major cause for developing Type 2 diabetes. The findings showed that the people who consumed five-seven evening meals prepared at home during a week had a 15 per cent lower risk of Type 2 diabetes than those who consumed two such meals or fewer in a week.