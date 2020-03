People with diabetes often get sores and ulcers, especially on the feet.

Skin problems are a common complication of diabetes. Many people suffering from diabetes also have symptoms that show on the skin. People with type-2 diabetes are more vulnerable to skin diseases. Some skin disorders can be direct manifestations of diabetes or allergic reactions to insulin or diabetes medications. Certain skin problems are the warning signs of diabetes. Watch out for these unusual changes in your skin, which could indicate diabetes:

Yellow or reddish or brown patches on skin

This diabetic skin disorder is often mistaken for pimples. It begins as small solid bumps, which worsen into patches of swollen, hard skin. Eventually these turn into diabetic boils that are itchy and painful.

Dark patches of skin

If you have dark patches of skin around your armpit, groin or the back of your neck, go and see a dermatologist. These are typical symptoms of diabetes.

Dry itchy skin

Diabetes may lead to dry skin. And high blood sugar is responsible for causing dry and itchy skin.

Yellowish scaly patches around your eyelids

If you don’t control your diabetes, there could be increase of fat levels in your blood. When it happens, you may see yellowish scaly patches developing on and around your eyelids.

Hard, thickening skin

Hard, thick and swollen skin on the back of your hands or fingertips – this is another common skin condition related to diabetes. If left untreated, these patches can spread on to the forearms and upper arms and even to the chest, face & neck.

Diabetic blisters

This skin condition occurs a rarely in people with diabetes. Diabetic blisters can appear on the backs of fingers, hands, toes, feet and sometimes on legs or forearms. They look like burn blisters and more commonly occur in people who have diabetic neuropathy.

Skin tags

A skin tag is a small piece of soft, hanging skin that may have a stalk. Skin tags generally occur after midlife. They can occur anywhere on the body, but more commonly appear increases or folds of the skin. They are harmless, but too many skin tags are a sign of diabetes.

Skin sores and wounds

Diabetes is a problem that causes blood sugar levels to rise higher than normal. High blood sugar for a prolonged time can lead to poor blood circulation and nerve damage. Because of these conditions, people with diabetes are more likely to have sores and wounds, especially on the feet.