If you have diabetes, you always have to watch what you eat. There are many things that you need to avoid to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Sometimes, this means that you have to let go of your favourite foods too. Some foods are better for diabetics than others. It is very important to follow a healthy diet if you have this condition. Mushrooms are a fine example of food that can kelp you keep your diabetes under control. The best thing about this food item is that you can eat them raw or roasted. You may also do a grill or just sauté them. It can also be eaten as a sauce or soup.

According to a study at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, eating white button mushrooms can create subtle shifts in the microbial community in the gut, which could improve the regulation of glucose in the liver. They are hopeful that this would pave the way for new treatments and prevention strategies for people. Diabetes and pre-diabetes are behind many life-threatening diseases including heart disease and stroke. The Journal of Functional Foods published this study.

Let us see how mushrooms can help you control your blood sugar levels.

Anti-diabetic properties of mushrooms

Mushrooms are nutritious and come with a range of health benefits. They have a low content of carbs and sugar. This food contain almost zero calories. They are a rich source of Vitamins B2 and B3, selenium and phosphorus. Mushrooms also have a low Glycaemic Index of 10–15 and a Glycaemic Load of less than 1 per cup. This means that you will not experience a sugar spike if you consume this food. Many researchers say that regular consumption of mushrooms can offer protection from gestational diabetes.

Mushrooms can add variety to your diabetic diet and keep your meals interesting. They come in many varieties and you can choose from button or white mushroom, shiitake, portobello and oyster mushrooms. This food item also contains polysaccharides, which is known to lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance. It slows down your digestion and also delays the absorption of sugars by your body. You can make this a part of your daily diet to manage diabetes and prevent complications.