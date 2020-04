It is generally believed that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But along with this, dinner is equally essential. Many health professionals believe that a satisfying dinner can bring down your stress level and put you in a better frame of mind. It will help you sleep better too. If you are a diabetic, you need to have a nutritious dinner. This will keep your metabolism in check and keep your endocrine system healthy. It will also help you to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Dinner is the fuel that keeps your body running during the night too. Your body carries out many vital tasks while you are sleeping. It needs energy for this. A healthy dinner will help your body by giving it the nutrients it needs for its various functions. It will also help you to prevent unnecessary weight gain, which we all know is bad for diabetes patients. But along with nutritious foods, the timing of your dinner also matters, you need to eat early for overall health. Try to have your dinner at least 3 hours before bedtime. This will give your body time to digest the food that you have eaten.

Here, let us look at a few foods that you can include in your dinner if you are diabetic.

Eat a well-balanced meal

If you are diabetic, you need to have a nutritious and balanced meal for dinner. Make sure you avoid processed food and fried stuff when you plan the last meal of the day. This will prevent sugar spikes and keep your blood sugar levels under control.

Have some protein

Protein is important if you have diabetes. Your body will also take more time to digest this food. So try and include a portion of some healthy protein in your dinner. You can have some lean meat or fatty fish. If you are vegetarian, then cottage cheese is a good option. This will also ensure that your sugar levels do not go down below the minimum level during the night and in the early morning as this can be very dangerous.

Include vegetables in your meal

If you want to have a healthy dinner, then you must include vegetables in it. This will provide you with fibre and vitamins and minerals that are so essential for overall health. So have some carrots, asparagus, beans, broccoli and cauliflower. You can also throw in a salad and a veggie stew or soup. These are healthy foods and it will aid in your digestions and improve your metabolic health. In fact, you need to include veggies to all your meals and not just dinner. Eating these foods is the best way to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

Nuts are good too

If you feel hungry by bedtime, you can munch on a handful of nuts. Almonds and walnuts are good choices. It is okay to eat after dinner if you are hungry because an empty stomach will not let you sleep properly. And, you need sleep if you want to keep you blood sugar levels in control.