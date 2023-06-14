Vascular Surgery in Diabetes Management: Not Just It Prevents Limb Loss But Improves Overall Quality Of Life

Individuals with diabetes are at an increased risk of peripheral arterial disease (PAD), which can result in critical limb ischemia. Vascular surgery can prevent unnecessary limb amputations in individuals with critical limb ischemia.

Diabetes mellitus, a chronic metabolic disorder characterised by hyperglycemia, affects millions of individuals worldwide. One of the most significant complications of diabetes is peripheral arterial disease (PAD), which can lead to impaired blood flow to the lower extremities. In severe cases, this can result in critical limb ischemia (CLI), necessitating prompt intervention to prevent limb loss. Vascular surgery plays a vital role in the management of diabetes by promoting limb salvage and improving the overall quality of life for affected individuals.

Here, Dr. Bala Kumar, Sr Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, tells us more about peripheral arterial disease and the role of vascular surgery in diabetes management.

Diabetes Complications: PAD and Critical Limb Ischemia

Peripheral arterial disease is a condition caused by atherosclerosis, characterised by the buildup of fatty deposits (plaques) within the arteries, leading to narrowing and obstruction of blood flow. In individuals with diabetes, this process is accelerated, leading to an increased risk of PAD. Over time, PAD can progress to critical limb ischemia, a severe form of the condition marked by the development of non-healing wounds, gangrene, and severe pain at rest.

The Role of Vascular Surgery In Diabetes Management

Apart from preventing unnecessary limb amputations in individuals with diabetes and critical limb ischemia, vascular surgery can benefit these patients in many other ways. Dr. Kumar expounds:

Revascularisation Procedures: Vascular surgery offers several revascularisation procedures aimed at restoring blood flow to the affected limb. These interventions can be broadly classified into two categories: open surgical procedures and endovascular techniques. Open Surgical Procedures: Bypass surgery is a common open surgical technique employed in the treatment of CLI. During this procedure, a graft is used to bypass the obstructed or diseased artery, restoring blood flow to the lower extremity. Vascular surgeons meticulously select the appropriate conduit for the bypass, considering factors such as the location and severity of the condition. While open surgical procedures may be associated with longer recovery times, they provide excellent durability and have proven to be effective in limb salvage.

Endovascular Techniques: Endovascular interventions, such as angioplasty and stenting, have emerged as minimally invasive alternatives to open surgery. In angioplasty, a balloon-tipped catheter is inserted into the affected artery and inflated, dilating the narrowed segment and restoring blood flow. In some cases, stents may be placed to maintain vessel patency. Endovascular techniques offer the advantages of shorter hospital stays, reduced procedural complications, and faster recovery times. However, their long-term durability may be inferior to that of open surgical procedures.

Amputation Prevention

Vascular surgery plays a crucial role in preventing unnecessary limb amputations in individuals with critical limb ischemia. Prompt revascularization procedures can effectively salvage limbs that would otherwise be at risk of amputation. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are crucial in maximising the chances of successful limb salvage. Multidisciplinary collaboration among vascular surgeons, diabetologists, wound care specialists, and other healthcare professionals is vital to optimise outcomes and prevent limb loss.

Improvement in Quality of Life

By promoting limb salvage, vascular surgery contributes significantly to improving the quality of life for individuals with diabetes and critical limb ischemia. The preservation of limb function enables patients to maintain their independence, engage in daily activities, and experience an enhanced sense of well-being. Furthermore, successful revascularisation can alleviate chronic pain, enhance wound healing, and reduce the risk of further complications, leading to improved overall quality of life.

Factors that can increase risk of peripheral arterial disease

Patients who have diabetes for more than 10 years with erratic blood sugar levels, patients with history of coronary artery disease, renal failure, smokers with high cholesterol levels are recommended to have an annual checkup with vascular surgeon to detect changes in blood flow well in advance facilitating medical management and further monitoring.

Final say

Vascular surgery plays a pivotal role in the management of diabetes by addressing peripheral arterial disease and critical limb ischemia. Through revascularisation procedures, vascular surgeons can restore blood flow to the lower extremities, promoting limb salvage and preventing unnecessary amputations. These interventions, whether open-surgical or endovascular, are essential for enhancing the quality of life for individuals with diabetes and critical limb ischemia. Early diagnosis, multidisciplinary collaboration, and timely intervention are crucial in optimising outcomes. The continued advancement of vascular surgical techniques and ongoing research in this field holds promise for further improving diabetes management and patient outcomes in the future.

