Researchers have urged policymakers to prioritise vaccination for individuals with diabetes as such people once infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to have a severe illness or require hospitalisation compared with people without diabetes. While studies have suggested that those with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk for more serious complications and being hospitalised if they get Covid-19 little is known about the risk for individuals with type 1 diabetes. Our data support prioritising individuals with type 1 or individuals with type 2 diabetes for immunisation alongside other high-risk medical conditions that increase the risk of getting