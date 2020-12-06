suggested that those with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk for more serious complications and being hospitalised if they get Covid-19.

Researchers have urged policymakers to prioritise vaccination for individuals with diabetes as such people, once infected with Covid-19, are three times more likely to have a severe illness or require hospitalisation compared with people without diabetes.

While studies have suggested that those with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk for more serious complications and being hospitalised if they get Covid-19, little is known about the risk for individuals with type 1 diabetes.

"Our data support prioritising individuals with type 1 or individuals with type 2 diabetes for immunisation alongside other high-risk medical conditions that increase the risk of getting very sick with Covid-19, such as heart or lung disease," said Justin Gregory, lead investigator from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

WHAT DID THE RESEARCHERS STUDY?

The team of investigators identified electronic health records (EHRs) of more than 6,000 patients who had a Covid-19 diagnosis during the period from mid-March until the first week of August.

The team then closely reviewed the patients’ medical records and contacted many individuals by telephone to identify additional risk factors and gather more information on how Covid-19 had impacted their health.

They compared the overall impact of Covid-19 for three populations: individuals with type 1 diabetes, individuals with type 2 diabetes, and those who did not have diabetes.

SOME TIPS FROM THE EXPERTS FOR THE DIABETICS

“People with type 1 diabetes don’t need to live in fear and have undue anxiety, but they need to be really diligent in doing the things we all should be doing,” Gregory said in a paper published in Diabetes Care, the journal of the American Diabetes Association.

“All of us should be washing our hands and staying six feet apart. We should be conscientious about limiting the time spent with people outside our household. I’m not asking people with type 1 diabetes to do anything that all of us shouldn’t already be doing. I just think they need to be the most diligent about doing it day in and day out,” said Gregory.

ARE YOU AT RISK? DISEASES CAN MAKE YOU PRONE TO COVID-19

COVID-19 has turned lives upside down. While the disease has grasped the whole world in its grip, it does not impact everyone the same way. Some people have much higher chances of contracting the virus than others. Wondering why? Let’s know what health conditions make you more prone to COVID-19 infection.

The risk of serious illness from COVID-19 increases steadily with age, especially for those with underlying medical problems like chronic bronchitis, emphysema, cardiovascular disease, serious heart conditions, obesity, or diabetes.

COVID-19 AND DIABETES

People living with diabetes have an increased risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus. Diabetes type 1 and type 2 both cause an increase in blood sugar. Poorly controlled blood sugar can make viral diseases, including COVID-19, more dangerous, possibly because higher blood sugar can create an environment where viruses are likely to thrive. Diabetics can have a weakened immune system, which makes it hard for their body to fight off viruses like COVID-19.

It is highly recommended to all those who are suffering from diabetes to adhere to their medication regimens and do everything possible to keep their blood sugar under control.

SYMPTOMS MAY INCLUDE:

Fever

A cough

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Fatigue

Chills, sometimes with shaking

Body aches

Headache

A sore throat

Congestion or a runny nose

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

HOW TO STAY SAFE?

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.