Borderline diabetes or prediabetes is a condition that develops before an individual gets type 2 diabetes and sees a spike in blood sugar levels but not as high as it is in diabetes. Prediabetes is a combination of impaired fasting glucose or elevated postprandial glucose (i.e. impaired glucose tolerance). That said having prediabetes increases your odds of developing diabetes. It is a warning of what lies ahead if left untreated. Individuals with prediabetes have a greater risk for type 2 diabetes than someone with normal blood sugar levels. If you are prediabetic then it is imperative to make significant changes to