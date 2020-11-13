World Diabetes Day 2020: Borderline diabetes or prediabetes is a condition that develops before an individual gets type 2 diabetes. Here is everything you need to know about prediabetes.

Borderline diabetes or prediabetes is a condition that develops before an individual gets type 2 diabetes and sees a spike in blood sugar levels, but not as high as it is in diabetes. Prediabetes is a combination of impaired fasting glucose or elevated postprandial glucose (i.e. impaired glucose tolerance).

That said, having prediabetes increases your odds of developing diabetes. It is a warning of what lies ahead if left untreated. Individuals with prediabetes have a greater risk for type 2 diabetes than someone with normal blood sugar levels. If you are prediabetic, then it is imperative to make significant changes to your diet or activity habits.

Risk factors Of Borderline Diabetes

Being overweight, inactive, having high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, having a close family member with type 2 diabetes, or giving birth to an overweight baby, are some of the risk factors that can aggravate your chances of developing prediabetes.

Symptoms Of Borderline Diabetes

Most prediabetes is diagnosed during routine evaluation. While prediabetes may not have any signs or symptoms, some symptoms that you should keep an eye on include:

frequent urination

increased thirst

blurred vision

fatigue

Determining If You Have Borderline Diabetes

While prediabetes is a silent condition, seeing your medical professional for a routine check-up is essential for early detection. Your doctor is most likely to perform an oral glucose tolerance test and haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c).

Complications Of Borderline Diabetes:

The conversion rate of prediabetic to diabetes varies from individual to individual, and hence it is important to monitor sugars regularly.

Increased blood glucose levels leave us vulnerable to health risks and chronic conditions. Loss of vision, damage to the nerves, cardiovascular disease, damage to the kidney, are some of the potential complications of borderline diabetes. Furthermore, high insulin levels that come with insulin resistance can cause additional severe health problems.

Some Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Prediabetes

Many landmark studies like the Diabetes Prevention Program, Da Quing study etc. were done on prediabetic individuals to determine which intervention is the best life diet. It also examined exercises or drugs which can retard the progression of prediabetes. They have found that diet and exercise are the best ways if you want to prevent the progression of prediabetes.

The benefits of a healthy diet and exercising can’t be overstated. Incorporating whole foods and complex carbohydrates such as beans, grains, and starchy vegetables is advisable. Say no to simple sugars, like those in processed foods, as they can increase your blood sugar without providing wholesome nutrition. That said, focus on weight loss and exercise routine as they reduce the risk of developing diabetes by 60 per cent.

While alterations in lifestyle habits are likely to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, keeping an eye on the signs and symptoms of diabetes and consulting your doctor in case of queries is advisable.

By Dr Sanjay Reddy, Consultant Diabetologist, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore.