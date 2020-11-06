Diabetes especially type-2 diabetes is one of the most prevailing diseases affecting millions of people across the globe. High glucose or blood sugar levels leads to the onset of this metabolic disease. It is a lifestyle disorder where your diet plays a pivotal role in managing the health problem. And there’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the type of cooking oil you should be using if you have diabetes. The use of vegetable oils is recommended to maintain overall health. While sticking to one oil is not a problem you should juggle between different oils to optimize