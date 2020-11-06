Diet plays an important role when it comes to diabetes. Even the kind of cooking oil affects your blood sugar levels. Here are the cooking oils you should include in your diet to keep improve insulin resistance.

Diabetes, especially type-2 diabetes, is one of the most prevailing diseases affecting millions of people across the globe. High glucose or blood sugar levels leads to the onset of this metabolic disease. It is a lifestyle disorder where your diet plays a pivotal role in managing the health problem. And there's a lot of confusion when it comes to the type of cooking oil you should be using if you have diabetes.

The use of vegetable oils is recommended to maintain overall health. While sticking to one oil is not a problem, you should juggle between different oils to optimize overall health. It is essential to make necessary dietary changes to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

A study conducted at Sapienza University in Rome found that extra virgin olive oil is good for diabetics. It decreases blood sugar and cholesterol levels more than other kinds of fats.

Olive oil

The small study included only 25 participants. They ate Mediterranean lunch on two separate occasions. The first meal contained 10 g of extra virgin olive oil and the second meal contained 10 g of corn oil. Along with their eating habits, their exercise regimen was also monitored for a month. After the analysis, the researchers found that the blood sugar was lower after eating the meal with extra virgin oil as compared to corn oil. There was a decline in the cholesterol levels of the participants as well. So, a diet rich in olive oil can help in preventing insulin resistance and control cholesterol levels. Previous studies have also suggested the positive effects of extra virgin olive oil for people with diabetes.

Other cooking oils good for people with diabetes

Canola oil

It is a plant-based oil rich in alpha-linolenic acid, which is a type of omega-3 fatty acids. It also contains monosaturated fatty acids, which is good for people suffering from diabetes. Several studies have proved that canola oil helps alleviate blood sugar levels and bad cholesterol levels.

Walnut oil

Walnut oil contains unsaturated fatty acids and plant compounds called polyphenols, which may improve heart health and lower blood sugar levels. Including walnut oil in your diet may improve poor blood sugar control associated with type 2 diabetes, according to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health.

Sesame oil

Sesame oil contains vitamin E and other antioxidants, which are great for people suffering from diabetes. A combination of sesame oil and rice bran oil as cooking oil may lower hyperglycemia and control blood sugar levels, according to a study published in the American Journal of Medicine.

Flaxseed oil

Flax seeds are rich in fibre, which allows the glucose from food to be digested and release into the blood slowly and avoid sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, and other plant compounds, which may control blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.