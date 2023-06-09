Type 2 Diabetes: Eating Low-Carb Breakfast May Help Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Better

If you have Type 2 diabetes, start the day with a low-carb meal higher in protein and fat.

Struggling with Type 2 Diabetes? Making a simple tweak to your breakfast can help keep your blood sugar in check throughout the day.

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is the most common form of diabetes, and it develops when your body doesn't use insulin properly, resulting in abnormal blood sugar levels. Although type 2 diabetes is usually seen among adults over 45 years of age, a growing number of young populations, including children and teens, are also detected with this condition. Managing diabetes involves healthy eating, being active and taking prescribed medications (insulin or oral diabetes medicines) to control the blood sugar levels and avoid complications.

If you have Type 2 diabetes, cutting carbs from your breakfast menu may help better control your blood sugar levels. This is according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The study led by researchers at University of British Columbia (UBC) Okanagan suggested that switching from a traditional western-style low-fat breakfast, such as oatmeal, toast and fruit, to a low-carb meal higher in protein and fat, like eggs with bacon or cheese, may benefit people with T2D. Cutting breakfast carbs can help them better manage their blood sugar for most of the day, it said.

Benefits of eating a low-carbohydrate mealfor people with T2D

People living with Type 2 diabetes usually experience a rapid or large increase in blood glucose levels after a meal. It is crucial to lower post-meal glucose swings and rapid changes in glucose to manage this condition, and treatment strategies should focus on this.

The UBC Okanagan researchers believe that starting the day with a low-carb meal higher in protein and fat can limit hyperglycemic swings.

Dr. Barbara Oliveira from UBC Okanagan stated that simply changing the first meal of the day and eating a low-carbohydrate breakfast appears to help keep the blood sugar in check throughout the day.

Keeping the blood sugar levels under control is critical for reducing diabetes-related complications including inflammation and cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of morbidity in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Low-carb diets as a dietary strategy to improve glucose control are a well-known fact but adopting this eating habit for a long term is not an easy thing to do. As per the new study, there's no need to go for a complete diet overhaul, making just the first meal of the day low-carb may be enough for stabilizing tour blood sugars throughout the day.

Some effective tips for managing diabetes

It is the patient who has to play a major role in diabetes management. Here are some tips suggested by the US CDC for managing diabetes effectively:

C heck your blood sugar regularly

heck your blood sugar regularly Eat healthy and be active

Take medicines as prescribed by the doctor

Keep your blood pressure and cholesterol close to the targets

Manage stress as it can make managing diabetes harder

People with diabetes should watch out for the signs of high or low blood sugar, and monitor their feet, skin, and eyes to catch problems early.

