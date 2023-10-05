Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis At Age 30 Can Shorten Your Life Span By 14 Years

537 million adults were living with diabetes worldwide in 2021

The earlier people develop type 2 diabetes, the greater the reduction in their life expectancy.

The prevalence of diabetes among younger adults is rising globally driven by the increasing levels of obesity, poor diet and increased sedentary behaviour. Individuals with Type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of developing various health complications including heart attack and stroke, kidney problems, and cancer. Studies also suggest that adults with type 2 diabetes die earlier than adults without diabetes. The earlier you're diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the greater the reduction in your life expectancy, according to a new study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at age 30 may die 14 years earlier than individuals without the condition, the study suggested.

Type 2 diabetes diagnosis at age 40 and 50 years can reduce your life expectancy by up to 10 and 6 years respectively. Overall, the researchers found, every decade of earlier diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes associated with about four years of reduced life expectancy.

Women with Type 2 diabetes are likely to die earlier than men with the condition.

Led by scientists at the University of Cambridge and University of Glasgow, the international team of researchers examined data from two major international studies comprising a total of 1.5 million individuals.

Why diabetics have shorter life span?

According to the study results, reduced life expectancy among Type 2 diabetes patients was mainly associated with vascular deaths, deaths caused by conditions such as heart attack, stroke and aneurysms. Cancer and other complications related to diabetes also contributed to lowering life expectancy.

The findings support the idea that people who develop type 2 diabetes at younger age suffer more damage to their body due to its impaired metabolism.

However, the researchers also suggested that early detection of diabetes and effective management of glucose levels could prevent long-term complications from the condition.

The study findings highlight the urgent need to develop and implement interventions that prevent or delay onset of diabetes.

As per estimates, 537 million adults were living with diabetes worldwide in 2021.

