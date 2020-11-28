Not sure if you are suffering from diabetes? Diarrhea can be a symptom.

Many people know diabetes can raise their odds of having heart disease and stroke. But it can affect your digestive tract, too, and thus increases your chances of experiencing diarrhea. Yes, you read it right, diarrhea it is! Wondering how? Well, digestion begins the minute you take a bite of food and ends a day or two later with a trip to the bathroom. The whole process is handled by the same part of your nervous system that controls other body functions that happen automatically, like your heartbeat and breathing. Also Read - Blood sugar spike due to COVID-19 could kill even non-diabetics

But over time, high blood sugar can damage the tiny blood vessels and nerves in your body, including your digestive system. A speed-up or slow-down of the process in your intestines could result in diarrhea or constipation. Diabetes medications, certain foods, and related illnesses can cause diarrhea, too. Also Read - Is diabetes sneaking up on you? Early signs you should look out for

DIABETES AND DIARRHEA

In a person with diabetes, the body has difficulty regulating blood sugar levels due to problems with insulin. This can lead to high blood sugar levels, or hyperglycemia, and a range of complications, including nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy. This condition affects the digestive system causing diarrhea. Let’s look deeper into it. Also Read - Diabetes on rise among children: Watch out for the signs and symptoms?

When the digestive system of a diabetic gets affected due to the consistent health condition, the body shows up symptoms such as:

You may start feeling full right after eating your meal

You may experience nausea

Bloating is another irritating symptom

You may get abdominal pain

And, not to forget, you can experience diarrhea, constipation or both

When diabetes damages the nerves going to your stomach and intestines, they may not be able to move food through normally which is the main reason why the chance of experiencing diarrhea gets doubled.

Misfiring nerves may not contract the right muscles that mix and move the stuff in your intestines, this can slow down everything inside your intestine. In this condition, your colon absorbs more moisture from the body’s waste (excreta), which leads to constipation. When the fluid in your body’s waste lingers in your small intestine for a longer time, it can allow too much bacteria to grow. This could lead to bloating, belly pain, and diarrhea.

RISK FACTORS TO CONSIDER

People with type 1 diabetes may have an increased risk of persistent diarrhea. This is especially true for those who struggle with their treatment regimen and are unable to keep their blood sugar levels constant.

Older adults with diabetes may experience frequent diarrhea more often. This is because the likelihood of diarrhea increases for people who have a long history of diabetes.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR DIABETES UNDER CONTROL?

Diabetes is a chronic hormonal disease, which causes high levels of sugar in the blood. It is a result of either the lack of insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, or your body’s inability to respond to this hormone. High blood sugar levels caused by the lack of this hormone is called type 1 diabetes. It is a genetic condition caused by faulty genes that make this chemical and affects mostly young adults and teenagers. When your blood sugar levels escalate due to the failure of response to this hormone, it is known as type 2 diabetes. Here are some tips to keep diabetes under control.

# Monitoring

Checking blood sugar levels at home is crucial to figure out your changing need for insulin or medicines. You need to monitor it several times a day at home. A device known as a glucometer is used to do so. There are also more sophisticated devices like continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS) to help you keep a track of your blood sugar levels. This system can be attached to your body to take blood sugar readings every few minutes.

# Healthy Eating

Sticking to a well-planned balanced diet is the cornerstone of diabetes management. Work closely with your doctor and nutritionists to plan a balanced meal. Your diet should be well-balanced between carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. The quantity needs to be decided by your nutritionist based on your blood sugar levels, body weight, and personal preferences. If you are overweight, you may be advised a low-carb, low-fat, and low-calorie meal. Also, you need to avoid trans fats and high-sugar foods. The other food rules include a high intake of fruits and vegetables, moderate consumption of alcohol, so on and so forth. Also, following proper mealtimes is essential for diabetics.

# Exercising

Regular workouts improve your body’s ability to use insulin. Exercising at least 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week is good for people living with diabetes. Regular workouts become all the more important if you are overweight. They improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of associated complications like heart diseases, nerve damage, etc.