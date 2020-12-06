Diabetes mellitus (DM) commonly known as diabetes is one of leading cause of mortality worldwide. It is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar). Over time this leads to serious damage to the heart blood vessels eyes kidneys and nerves. For the unversed diabetes occurs when the pancreas a gland behind the stomach does not produce enough insulin (Type 1 diabetes) or the body can't use insulin properly (Type 2 diabetes). Insulin is a hormone that helps carry sugar from the bloodstream into the cells so that it is converted into energy for