Do you find it tough to curl your fingers because they get locked? It could be a sign of type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition that comes with silent symptoms. So, till a long time after your blood sugar levels spike up, you may not simply know that you are living with this condition. Apart from the prominent symptoms like excessive thirst and unusually frequent urge to pee, there are other ways your body sometimes tells you that you have type 2 diabetes.

Recently, scientists have been able spot a strange manifestation of high blood sugar levels: Trigger finger, medically known as flexor tenosynovitis. It is a painful condition in which you cannot flex or extend your fingers because they get locked. This occurs due to the overgrowth of tissues in the protective membrane of your flexor muscles. These muscles give your fingers the flexibility to curl.

Trigger finger occurs due to overgrowth of tissue in the tendon sheath (the protective membrane) of the flexor muscles, the muscles that ordinarily allow fingers to curl. Experts speculate that when one suffers from type 2 diabetes for long, an irreversible bond develops between glucose and protein in the tissues, eventually damaging them. This leads to trigger finger. Like this condition, there are many other surprising ways your body tells you that you are suffering from type 2 diabetes. Silently. Here, we take you through them.

Gum infection

This could be an early sign of high blood sugar levels. A research featured in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, found evidences of high rates of diabetes and pre-diabetes among people with gum disease. The trend was more evident among people with severe infection of the gum.

Poor eyesight

If you are experiencing blurred vision, then it might be a signal that your blood sugar levels are high. Type 2diabetes, if undiagnosed, constrict blood vessels, including those in the eyes. They may break out of pressure, leading to the growth of new ones in their place. The newly formed blood vessels may leak blood and block your vision. This condition is known as diabetic retinopathy.

Overeating

Due to inefficient management of blood glucose levels and insulin, people with type 2 diabetes feel incessantly hungry. They don’t feel full after any meal.

Discolored skin

Type 2 diabetes is characterised by your body’s lack of sensitivity to insulin. This may at times lead to discoloured skin at the back of your neck. Watch out for this symptom. However, there could be other causes underlying skin dicolouration: Ovarian cysts, hormonal disorders, or even cancer. Birth control pills, corticosteroids and other drugs can also lead to this condition.

Pain, tingling, or numbing sensation

High blood sugar levels lead to damage in your nerves. However, the symptoms are not noticeable in the beginning. So, watch out recurrent tingling or numbing sensation in your hands and feet. They are your body’s way of telling you that your nerves aren’t alright.