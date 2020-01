As per WHO reports, the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The Diabetes prevalence is rising more rapidly in middle- and low-income countries. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in 2016, according to the organisation. Almost half of all deaths linked to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose is the main source of energy. And it is insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, that help glucose from food we eat get into your cells to be used for energy. You can have diabetes if the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

There are two main types: Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is characterized by deficient insulin production and its treatment involves daily administration of insulin. Type 2 diabetes comprises the majority of people with diabetes around the world.

If you have diabetes and loves traveling or your job requires you to travel a lot, then you need to pack more stuff then other healthy people. If you take insulin for diabetes, you need quite a lot of products, equipment and supplies to keep you well during the journey. The items in a diabetes kit will vary from person to person depending upon their condition.

Things that diabetic patients should include in their packing list

Put all this diabetes kit in your carry-on luggage.