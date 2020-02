Diabetes is a condition where your body is either not able to produce enough insulin or it is not able to process the insulin produced. It is today a condition that affects millions of people across the world. But despite being so widespread, it is one disease that is still shrouded in myths and misconceptions. Here, we bust some common myths associated with this condition.

Myth: Diabetes symptoms are easy to spot

It is surprising but around 30 per cent of people with type 2 diabetes may not even know that they have the condition. This is because, some people don’t exhibit symptoms for years or they have only very subtle signs of the disease. Symptoms of this condition are frequent urination, unusual thirst, fatigue, blurred vision and hunger.

Myth: A sweet tooth will give you diabetes

Well, even if you like to eat sweets, you will not get diabetes. But yes, obesity increases your risk and eating a lot of sweets on a regular basis will make you obese. You get diabetes because of lifestyle habits and your genes. Your sweet tooth has nothing to do with it.

Myth: If you have diabetes, you will surely go blind

Uncontrolled diabetes can cause blindness. But if you have high blood sugar levels, it does not mean that you will go blind. If you control your sugar levels with regular medications and a healthy lifestyle, you will easily prevent this complication. At the same time, you also need to be alert to symptoms so that early detection is possible. This will also help you avoid blindness ad many of the other complications of this condition.

Myth: Thin people don’t get diabetes

If you look around you, you will see that many diabetics are obese, or they are on the heavier side. But this does not mean that thin people can’t get this disease. Of course, obesity increases your risk, but there are many other factors that play a role too. Genetics, stress, the environment, ethnicity and lifestyle play an equally important role in increasing the risk of this condition. So, even if you are thin, you may still be at risk.