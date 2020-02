High blood sugar levels can lead to adverse health complications. One serious affect of this is nerve damage. This is known as diabetic neuropathy in medical terms. Today, health tips from us will tell you how to prevent or delay this kind of nerve damage if you are diabetic. Diabetic neuropathy strikes the nerves in your legs and feet. But it can also affect the hands and arms. You may feel pain and numbness. Sometimes, a tingling in your feet and toes may also indicate this condition. It can also affect your digestive system, blood vessels, urinary tract as well as your heart.

Therefore, it is important to get your blood sugar levels under control. Follow our health tips today and avoid this condition. If ignored for too long, it can cause disabilities. In very severe cases, it may also lead to amputation of limbs. The dangerous thing here is that you may not even know that you are facing nerve damage till it is too late. This is because symptoms may sometimes be confusing. Follow our health tips of the day and bring down your risk of diabetic neuropathy.

Control your blood sugar levels

This is the first rule of preventing diabetic neuropathy. Keep your blood sugar levels within the normal range. If it fluctuates, talk to your doctor. He may change your medication. But, on your part, you have to keep a constant watch over your blood sugar levels. You can easily do this at home with a blood glucose meter. Also be sure to go in for an A1C test every six months.

Take care of your feet

Your feet are important. Take care of them. If nerve damage has already occurred, you need to be vigilant for any injuries. This is because you may not feel pain and your injury may lead to complications. Cut your nails regularly and pamper your feet. Use lotion and apply it between your toes too. Wash your feet with warm water and soap. Dry properly. Do not use any abrasive products are materials on your feet. Talk to your doctor as see if you need to wear any special shoes for diabetic neuropathy. Even if it is not required, always go in for comfortable footwear.

Exercise safely

Follow some rules when it comes to exercising if you are diabetic. If you jog or run, wear good quality running shoes. Some activities may not be good for you. Seek the advice of a trained professional before starting any new exercise regimen.