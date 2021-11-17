‘Thin Fat’ People At High Risk Of Diabetes; Know All About It

As per Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Head of the Dept. of Endocrinology at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, people who are 'thin fat' are at a higher risk of diabetes. Here's everything you need to know.

The phenomenon of people increasingly turning 'thin fat' is leading to a spurt in the incidence of diabetes in urban areas, Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Head of the Dept. of Endocrinology at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, has said. Being 'thin fat' is a colloquial phrase to describe people who appear to be outwardly thin with a low body-mass index (BMI) but are carrying more fat in specific parts of their body, which is a health risk.

The doctor explained: "The excessive fat in thin-fat people is typically visceral fat found around their waist and body organs. This fat produces anti-insulin hormones due to which insulin cannot act the way it should; the person starts developing insulin resistance and inches towards becoming a diabetic patient. So, if you are thin but still carry a lot of belly fat, that is worrisome for your health, especially with the point of view of diabetes. The easiest way to manage this is through lifestyle changes such as having a healthy and controlled diet and regular exercise."

Thin Fat People At A Higher Risk Of Diabetes

South-East Asians are known to be more vulnerable to diabetes than Westerners. Among the former, Indians are considered the most at risk due to their genetic make-up and lifestyle. For the same weight and height (BMI), Indians carry a much larger proportion of visceral fat compared to other people, according to the doctor.

Dr Dheeraj Kapoor pointed out another alarming trend regarding diabetes: the rise in the incidence of Type 2 diabetes among children. "Today's children are more accustomed to a lifestyle which involves eating processed and junk food, spending hours in front of TV, laptops and smartphones and lack of interest in outdoor sports. This is leading to an increased probability of having Type 2 diabetes in their childhood. Children should be urged to maintain a healthy lifestyle and eating habits. Their screen time should be suitably restricted, and they should be encouraged to get off the couch and go for outdoor activities," he said.

Prevention Is Better Than Cure

Cautioning people about the menace of diabetes, Dr Dheeraj Kapoor said: "High sugar levels in the body for years at a stretch may not show any symptoms at all related to kidney, heart, blood vessels or eyes. But by the time symptoms occur, it is already too late for the patient. Once people get diabetes, it is usually not curable (GDM is generally resolved after delivery). The disease can only be managed, and they have to learn to live with it lifelong. So, prevention is the best option."

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas, more than 74 million people in India suffer from diabetes. The diabetic case burden in the country has overshot all the predictions by at least 7-8 years, and today it is witnessing a serious surge in cases. The number of people with diabetes in India is expected to rise to 124 million by 2045, according to IDF data. Earlier considered a disease of the elderly, diabetes has today become a major cause of morbidity and mortality affecting the youth and middle-aged people.

