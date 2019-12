The WHO recommends that a diabetic diet must include at least five portions of fruits and vegetables in a day. © Shutterstock

A nutritious and well-balanced diet is a must for everyone. This is irrespective of whether he or she has any adverse health condition. But for a person who has diabetes, it is all the more important. This is because what you eat has a direct impact on your blood sugar levels. An ideal diabetic diet must include foods that have a low glycaemic index or GI. This is nothing but a scale that measures increase in blood sugar as compared to glucose. It includes foods that contain glucose and measures how it affects blood sugar levels.

If you eat foods with a low GI index, your blood glucose levels will rise at a slower rate. This is perfect for people who suffer from diabetes. Ideally, any food that has a GI score of 56 to 69 is said to have a moderate GI score. But if the score is above 70, then GI is high and you must avoid eating this food.

But even if you follow this technique, it may not be enough. There are a few other things that you have to keep in mind. Here are ten dietary amendments for diabetics that will go in a long way helping them live with the disease.

DIETARY DOS

Let us take a look at what you must do when deciding on your diabetic diet.

Thy shall eat fibre-rich food

The WHO recommends that a diabetic diet must include at least five portions of fruits and vegetables in a day. There’s a good reason for this, not only do these have all the necessary nutritional requirements, but these foods score very low on the GI chart. These include most fruits, non-starch vegetables (but do stay away from potatoes) and lentils. They help control your blood sugar levels and also keep other chronic conditions like hypertension, heart disease and stroke at bay!

Thou shalt have small, frequently-spaced meals

Since the main agenda is to prevent your blood sugar levels from spiking suddenly, eating small, frequent meals opposed to three large ones is the order of the day. In fact, study after study, has shown that smaller meals will not only help keep your blood sugar levels in check, but also help a person lose weight in the long run.

Thou shalt load up on complex carbs

Complex carbs have higher nutritional value thanks to the fact that they take longer to get broken down by the body. This doesn’t cause a significant spike in blood sugar levels when they’re consumed. Complex carbs are, usually, found in vegetables, whole-wheat bread, cereals, spinach, broccoli and other leguminous plants and veggies.

Thou shalt always carry a healthy snack

The problem with an ailment like diabetes is one never knows when they can have hypoglycaemic episodes (low blood sugar). This is why it’s imperative that a diabetic diet always include a healthy snack. Some useful options include nuts, almonds, sprouts, flaxseeds and multigrain bars.

Thou shalt go green

Green is the magic colour for a diabetic diet. Green leafy vegetables are perfect, and even green tea provides a nutritional punch that other beverages could never match. Since diabetics are often worried about keeping their sugar levels in check, green tea with its polyphenols and polysaccharides perform the task admirably. In fact, epigallocatechin gallete (EGCG), a compound present in green tea, inhibits the production of glucose in the liver. This lowers blood sugar levels.

DIETARY SINS

If you are a diabetic, there are certain things that you must absolutely avoid. Let us take a look at what they are.

Thou shalt say no to binge drinking

Heavy drinking leads to weight gain and obesity which raises your blood levels of triglycerides as well as blood pressure levels. These are two conditions that have a close link to diabetes. If you’re taking insulin or any other medicine that stimulates insulin production, binge drinking can lead to severe low blood sugar reactions. In fact, the greater the quantity of alcohol consumed, the greater the risk of hypoglycaemia. This is an absolute no in your diabetic diet.

Thou shalt cut down on artificial sugar

One of the primary reasons for the current obesity pandemic (which is causally linked to type 2 diabetes) is the gluttonous consumption of sugar around the globe. Of course, we can’t blame people for liking sugar since we’re evolutionarily geared to crave sugar. But the problem is that the evolutionary process probably didn’t factor in the Industrial Revolution which made it very easy to produce crystallized sugar that can be added to so many different kinds of foods. And it has in turn led to the global obesity epidemic. Most sugary food items like pastries or chocolates score very high on the GI chart and therefore it’s imperative to moderate or cut down their intake.

Thou shalt monitor salt intake

While salt consumption is synonymous with hypertension instead of diabetes, the fact remains that diabetics are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure than non-diabetics. This is why diabetics should avoid packaged food items which pack a lot of salt like canned soups, ready-to-eat meals, canned veggies, cold cuts and salad dressings.

Thou shalt avoid large meals

Maintaining regular blood sugar levels is the Holy Grail for a diabetic diet and nothing derails this quest more than large, fatty meals. All of us have a tendency to binge-eat but the indulgence is more dangerous for diabetics since it can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Stick to small meals and avoid binge-eating at all costs.

Thou shalt not eat out too often

The best way to live for diabetics is to plan every meal which means that they shouldn’t eat out too often. When we plan our meals, we’re in complete control of what food we’re going to eat, how many calories we’re going to consume and how much we’re going to eat. The entire dynamics changes when we’re eating out and more often than not, we end up making the wrong choices. This is why diabetics should minimize eating out as far as possible!

In conclusion, it is possible to live a long life with diabetes. Following a life of moderation and discipline would help to a great extent.

Text sourced from zliving.com