Tackling India’s Diabetes Epidemic: Here's Why Lifestyle Management Matters

VERIFIED

Globally, 10% of the population is developing diabetes.

Only through a concerted effort can we hope to stem the tide of India's diabetes epidemic and prevent it from further burdening the nation's health and economy.

India is currently grappling with a diabetes epidemic of alarming proportions. With over 100 million diabetic individuals and another 130 million having prediabetes, India is called the 'diabetes capital of the world.' The prevalence of this condition in the country is a staggering 9.3%, which is expected to rise in the coming years if proactive measures are not taken. Dr Arbinder Singal - CEO and co-founder of Fitterfly, shares that this makes it imperative to understand the importance of adopting lifestyle management as the first line of therapy and adhering to medication.

Lifestyle Modifications: A Key Component

Diabetes is a two-hit disease. One, there is a genetic risk, which is higher in the Indian race, and the second hit is an unhealthy lifestyle.

Doctors often recommend lifestyle modification as the first line of therapy. While some motivated individuals can manage to make these changes by themselves, most people need a structured system to change their lifestyle gradually. That's where modern-day devices and technology systems like digital therapeutics come in.

Clinical research has shown that diabetes digital therapeutic programs can lead to diabetes remission (also known as diabetes reversal) in the early stages and arrest the progression of diabetes to complications in later stages.

Some of the newer concepts which are clinically proven include CGM devices and personalised glycemic response-based diet plans, structured habit building using nudge theory, personalised graduated exercise plans and cognitive behavioural therapy for stress and sleep management.

TRENDING NOW

Lack Of Adherence: A Major Hurdle

One of the primary reasons for the escalating diabetes crisis in India is patients' lack of adherence to medication and lifestyle modifications.

Many individuals diagnosed with diabetes fail to take their prescribed medications regularly or disregard important dietary and exercise guidelines. This lack of adherence can have dire consequences, such as diabetic retinopathy, kidney failure, higher heart disease risk and neuropathy. The statistics on non-adherence to diabetes management in India are alarming.

Similarly, lifestyle modifications like dietary changes and exercise routines are often ignored, leading to a further deterioration in health. In such cases, digital therapeutics technology can play a significant role in helping people adhere to healthy diet plans and exercise routines, monitor blood sugars, manage stress and sleep, and track habits.

In Conclusion

India's diabetes epidemic is a significant public health challenge with far-reaching socio-economic implications. To combat this crisis effectively, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of using technologies such as digital therapeutics for first-line therapy of diabetes and adherence to medication. Raise awareness, promote adherence, and create an environment where people with diabetes have the tools and support to manage their condition effectively. Only through a concerted effort can we hope to stem the tide of India's diabetes epidemic and prevent it from further burdening the nation's health and economy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES