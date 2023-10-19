Tackling India’s Diabetes Epidemic: Here's Why Lifestyle Management Matters

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
India is currently grappling with a diabetes epidemic of alarming proportions. With over 100 million diabetic individuals and another 130 million having prediabetes, India is called the 'diabetes capital of the world.' The prevalence of this condition in the country is a staggering 9.3%, which is expected to rise in the coming years if proactive measures are not taken. Dr Arbinder Singal - CEO and co-founder of Fitterfly, shares that this makes it imperative to understand the importance of adopting lifestyle management as the first line of therapy and adhering to medication.
Diabetes is a two-hit disease. One, there is a genetic risk, which is higher in the Indian race, and the second hit is an unhealthy lifestyle.
One of the primary reasons for the escalating diabetes crisis in India is patients' lack of adherence to medication and lifestyle modifications.
India's diabetes epidemic is a significant public health challenge with far-reaching socio-economic implications. To combat this crisis effectively, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of using technologies such as digital therapeutics for first-line therapy of diabetes and adherence to medication. Raise awareness, promote adherence, and create an environment where people with diabetes have the tools and support to manage their condition effectively. Only through a concerted effort can we hope to stem the tide of India's diabetes epidemic and prevent it from further burdening the nation's health and economy.
