We know that diabetes leads to a lot of health complications if your blood glucose not with the normal range. Of the many problems that high blood sugar can trigger it can also increase your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Your heart health is at risk if your diabetes is not well controlled. In fact, diabetics are known to suffer from silent heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrest without any prior signs or symptoms. Here Dr Pradeep Gadge, a leading Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre tells us about the symptoms of silent heart attack that a diabetic should be aware of.

“Typically, a heart attack produces chest pain, which may radiate to the arms, shoulders, neck, teeth, jaw, abdomen, or back. Other common symptoms include shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and anxiety. But people with diabetes may not feel these symptoms due to diabetic neuropathy, which can damage the nerves that control the heart,” he says.

People with diabetes should know these things about silent heart attacks, according to Dr Gadge:

1. They may be having a heart attack even if they don’t have major chest pain or break out in a copious, cold sweat. Other heart attack warning signs include unusual fatigue or shortness of breath during an activity.

2. Heart damage from a silent attack is just as serious as damage from a conventional heart attack. Taking action to control risk factors can help prevent or delay heart disease in people who have diabetes. Controlling blood sugar levels is good for heart health. Keeping blood sugar levels in normal range improves everyday heart function for people who have diabetes. A diabetic patient can lower their risk of heart disease by making lifestyle changes and taking prescribed medicines that can help them to prevent or control many risk factors. Adopting a healthy lifestyle should be part of a lifelong approach to healthy living. Following a healthy lifestyle is an important part of treating diabetes and heart disease. Some people who have diabetes can manage their blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels with lifestyle changes alone. Lifestyle changes, for example, physical activity can lower your blood pressure, help control your blood sugar level and your weight, and reduce stress. Following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight helps you control heart disease risk factors.

3. People who have diabetes should have regular medical checkups. Tests may reveal a problem before they’re aware of it. Early treatment can reduce or delay related problems. See your doctor regularly and answer honestly and completely when he or she asks questions about your medical history, your family’s medical history, and your lifestyle choices.