If you have diabetes, you may have encountered swollen feet at some point of time. Sometimes this becomes a chronic problem. Diabetes is a common problem suffered by many people around the world. It is a serious condition and, if left untreated, can lead to serious health complications. You get diabetes when your pancreas does not produce enough insulin. This leads to the accumulation of sugar in your bloodstream.

If you do not control this condition or neglect taking your prescribed medicines regularly, you may suffer from damage to the lining of smaller blood vessels, which can adversely affect blood circulation. This leads to fluid accumulation in the legs, feet and ankles. It is more common in diabetics who are also obese and have heart, liver and kidney problems. Sometimes, it may be because of venous insufficiency and poor circulation. If you take a high dose of insulin, this may be a common problem for you.

Let us see how you can deal with swollen feet or edema if you have diabetes.

Compression socks helps

You can try getting yourself a pair of compression socks. These socks maintain the right amount of pressure in your feet and legs and also improves blood circulation. This will reduce the swelling. These socks are easily available today and you can order them online or get them from your pharmacy. But it is better if you consult your doctor first before making the purchase. He may be able to guide you on the brand and type of compression socks that will work best for you.

Put your feet up while sitting or sleeping

This will bring your feet above your heart level and induce return flow of fluids from your feet. You can do this by placing pillows under your feet while sleeping or putting your feet up on another chair or stool if sitting for a long time.

Go for regular exercise

If you have diabetes, you need to exercise regularly. A sedentary lifestyle can increase the swelling in your foot. Get up and move around. Go for a walk around the block or in the part. In fact, go for a 60 minute walk every day without fail. This will boost circulation and reduce swelling. Swimming and cycling are also good options and you can take these up on a regular basis.

Get rid of your extra weight

Obesity is a leading risk factor of diabetes. If you get rid of your extra weight, you will not only bring down your risk of chronic complications like heart disease but also reduce the pressure on your legs and joints. It will keep your blood sugar levels stable and you will be less likely to suffer damage to your blood vessels.

Limit your salt intake

Try to avoid excess salt intake. Instead of more salt use seasoning to add flavor to your food. A high sodium diet increases your risk of swelling in your feet and ankles. This is because it induces water retention. You can ask your doctor about the amount of salt you must consume every day.