GlycoDab is an Ayush-82 research-based formulation, the intake of which helps control blood glucose levels and brings back the fun and enthusiasm for sugar patients that they have been missing because of their condition.

Home to 77 [1] million sugar patients, one in six [2] people with high blood sugar in the world belongs from India. The precariously high numbers put the nation among the top 10 countries when it comes to people suffering from this disease. Also Read - Are you a diabetic? 5 things you should do every morning to control blood sugar levels

It not only leads to gulping medicines and taking insulin from time to time to control blood sugar levels, but also affects quality of life. Cost of treating the disease is also high at the moment, with medical inflation soaring it further in the coming days. Also Read - Diabetes and heart disease: Expert's tips to bring down your risk

On most occasions, more often than not, sugar patients are forced to compromise on several fun aspects of their life, such as giving a miss to their favourite food or sweet, which takes a toll on their overall well-being. That’s not all. High blood sugar levels can also damage blood vessels and the nerves controlling the heart, increasing risks of heart diseases and infections. Also Read - Suffering from diabetes? Reducing body fat linked to ‘lower heart risk among diabetic patients’

Dabur GlycoDab: Your Trusted Friend in Managing Sugar

For centuries Dabur, the world’s largest Ayurvedic company, has been manufacturing products blending the best of Ayurveda to enhance people’s quality of living. Dabur GlycoDab is another offering in this direction that seeks to address the pain points of sugar patients.

Consisting of Amra, Karela, Jamun and Gudmar, GlycoDab helps manage blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion by the pancreas. GlycoDab is available in convenient tablet format in Amazon.com. It helps control fasting and post-prandial blood sugar levels and thus improves the quality of life of sugar patients.

GlycoDab is an Ayush-82 research-based formulation, the intake of which helps control blood glucose levels and brings back the fun and enthusiasm for sugar patients that they have been missing because of their condition.

Living Life to the Fullest

In a fast-paced and competitive world, living a free and energised life is vital to keep going. It allows us to focus better on our work and strengthen social bonding, something we all aspire to.

Also, only a healthy body and mind can lead to positive thinking, essential for harbouring success in the long run.

Data Sources & References

[1][2] https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/india-has-second-largest-number-of-people-with-diabetes/article29975027.ece

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/dabur-launches-diabetes-tablets/article23874174.ece