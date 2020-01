The benefits of yoga extend beyond improving your physical and mental strength. Regular practice of yoga can help reduce stress, enhance mobility, lower blood pressure and improve overall wellbeing. You may be surprised to know that yoga can be very beneficial for people who are suffering from diabetes. Some yoga postures can promote blood flow to the pancreas, improve insulin sensitivity and help control blood sugar levels. As a result, many people with diabetes are turning to yoga to keep their condition under control and improve their quality of life.

There are different postures and techniques that can help to rejuvenate the cells and stimulate hormonal secretions. Below are some yoga asanas that may help relieve diabetes symptoms.

Bow pose

This is especially good for the pancreas and intestines for it can help control your blood sugar levels.

How to do it? Lying on your stomach, lift your legs up and grab your ankles with your hands. Inhale and lift your chest off the floor. Stretch of your legs as far as you can. Hold this pose for about 15 seconds and gently release to the starting position.

Plough Pose

This asana can help improve the functioning of the kidneys and liver.

How to do it? Lie on your back with your arms beside you and palms facing down. Inhale and lift your legs so that they are at a 90-degree angle. Then raise your hips and lower back off the ground. You can use your hands to support your back. Bring your legs overhead until your toes touch the floor. Hold this pose for as long as you can while focusing on your breath.

Cobra Pose

This pose is especially good for your kidneys, but it also known to improve overall health. Lying with stomach on the floor, straighten your legs out, with your toes pointing outward. Then place your palms under your shoulders, inhale and lift your upper body. Bend your back as far as you can with your face towards the ceiling. Hold this pose for a few minutes and breathe out to release back to the starting position.