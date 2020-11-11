A recent study published in the journal Circulation has found that reducing the level of body fat and waist size are linked to a lower risk of heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes. Also Read - From heart diseases to weight gain: 5 dire consequences of loneliness you should know about

The study suggested that all weight loss isn’t equal when it comes to mitigating the risk of heart disease. Also Read - Most humans at risk of type 2 diabetes as evolution of insulin hits roadblock

The relationship between heart disease and body composition

Body composition is a crucial factor associated with the incidence of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The researchers stated that being overweight and obese are strong risk factors for both type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and patients are often counseled to lose weight to reduce the likelihood of developing both conditions. Also Read - Brittle nails to peeling nails: What your body is trying to tell you? Don't ignore these signs

They further added that understanding the relationship between heart disease and body composition has proven especially challenging because there hasn’t been an easy and inexpensive way to evaluate body composition.

The gold standard of determining the fat mass and lean mass is to measure it directly with tools like dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), a scan that’s cumbersome, expensive, and exposes patients to radiation.

For the study, the research team investigated the effects of either an intensive lifestyle intervention focused on weight loss and physical activity or diabetes support and education in more than 5,000 overweight or obese adults with type 2 diabetes.

The study collected information on the volunteers’ weight, body composition, and waist circumference at the baseline and again one and four years later. It also tracked the incidence of heart failure in this group over a 12-year period.

Among the 5,103 participants, 257 developed heart failure over the follow-up period.

The researchers found that the more these volunteers lowered their fat mass and waist circumference, the lower were their chances of developing heart failure.

Just a 10 per cent reduction in a fat mass led to a 22 per cent lower risk of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and a 24 per cent lower risk of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, two subtypes of this condition.

A decline in waist circumference significantly lowered the risk of heart failure with preserved injection fraction but not heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. However, a decline in lean mass didn’t change the risk of heart failure at all.

The authors of the study also suggested that simply losing weight is not enough. “We may need to prioritize fat loss to truly reduce the risk of heart failure,” they wrote.

Diabetes – A global threat:

Diabetes is a leading public health crisis affecting many people across the globe. The burden of diabetes is increasing, with an estimated 700 million adults worldwide predicted to have this disease by 2045. The vast majority of cases are type 2 diabetes, characterised by insulin resistance, an inability for cells to respond to insulin. Type 2 diabetes doubles the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart failure and heart attacks.

Lifestyle changes you can make to keep diabetes under control:

Eat a well-balanced diet

Reduce your stress level by indulging in meditation, yoga, etc.

Cut your alcohol intake

Exercise regularly, as exercising can help you to keep many diseases at bay.

Ways to keep your weight under control

Exercising regularly

Regular exercise plays an important role in weight maintenance. It may help you burn off some extra calories and increase your metabolism, which are two factors needed to achieve energy balance.

Do not skip your breakfast

Breakfast refers to breaking your overnight fast. Eating a healthy breakfast can assist you with your weight maintenance goals.

Be mindful of your carb intake

Eating good and healthy has many benefits and among them is your weight loss. When you eat right, you give your body a reason to smile. Weight maintenance may be easier to accomplish if you pay attention to the types and amounts of carbs that you eat. Eating too many refined carbs, such as white bread, white pasta, and fruit juices, can be detrimental to your weight maintenance goals.

Have proper sleep

Insomnia can lead to bloating and thus can give you hunger pangs and make you gain weight. If you’re not sleeping enough, find a way to adjust your sleep habits. Sleeping for at least seven hours a night is optimal for weight control and overall health.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water plays a very important role in your weight loss journey. Make sure to drink enough water every day to keep your body weight under check.