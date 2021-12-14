Suffering From Diabetes? Know Why Diabetics Are Prone To Silent Heart Attack

People suffering from diabetes are more likely to suffer from a silent heart attack. Here's why you need to look out for the symptoms of the problem before it's too late.

Not all heart attacks announce themselves with chest pain, constant sweating, or shortness of breath. Some can strike silently in people living with diabetes. Thus, a silent heart attack can be missed as the symptoms are mild or seem like other less-urgent health issues like indigestion, heartburn, the flu, fatigue, or muscle pain. Those who have a silent heart attack may not get emergency care on time. Silent heart attacks can be a matter of concern for diabetics. In the below article, we aim to throw some light on this topic. Do read it and take good care of your heart, if you have diabetes.

A heart attack can happen without you knowing it. It can be called a silent heart attack. But, having diabetes can make you susceptible to it. Either, you may feel nothing at all, or there can be mild heartburn which you may rule out as an acidity problem. A heart attack is serious whether it is silent or announced.

How A Heart Attack Can Be Silent In Those With Diabetes?

Diabetes causes various complications, and heart disease is one of them. Are you aware? The common impact of diabetes is a type of nerve damage called neuropathy. Usually, this leads to numbness, tingling, or weakness in the hands and feet. One's nerve damage can take a toll on the heart, bladder, and blood vessels. When this happens, one might not get important warning signs like pain or discomfort.

High blood sugar, high blood pressure, and cholesterol problems increase the chances of heart problems, but nerve damage can make warning signs of an attack impossible to feel. . The nerves of this system control several bodily functions including breathing, digestion, and heart rate. So, silent heart attacks can have dire consequences, weaken the heart, and can raise the possibility of another major cardiac event.

Symptoms Of Silent Heart Attack

Some people may not feel any symptoms at all. While some may see pain, pressure, or squeezing in the centre of the chest instead of on the left side. It may seem like indigestion, but if it doesn't go away, it could be a bigger problem. Other symptoms that you may notice are cold sweat, feeling light-headed, heartburn, having shortness of breath for no particular reason, and an upset stomach. In case you spot any of these symptoms then it is essential to immediately consult the doctor, and make a timely intervention.

(Inputs By Dr. Chetan Bhambure Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road)

