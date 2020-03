India is home to an estimated 77 million people with diabetes, second highest in the world. China leads the list with over 116 million diabetic patients. Unfortunately, millions remain undiagnosed or untreated, which increases the risk of developing complications and premature mortality. And it is not just adults who suffer from this condition, but kids too.

Health experts say a healthy diet can help prevent, control, and even reverse diabetes. Not just what you eat, but what you drink can have a major impact on diabetes and blood sugar levels. Drinks which are high in carbohydrate can affect your blood sugar. People with diabetics are recommended to choose zero-calorie or low-calorie drinks to prevent the spike in blood sugar.

Choosing the right drinks can help manage your symptoms and avoid unpleasant side effects. Here are three best drinks for diabetic patients:

​Green tea

Green tea is considered one of the best drinks for diabetics. It helps in reducing insulin resistance as well as combat other problems associated with diabetes such as obesity and cardiovascular problems. Studies have also shown that green tea can help reduce blood pressure and lower harmful LDL cholesterol levels.

There are also studies which suggest that drinking up to 6 cups of green tea a day may help lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. But avoid sweeteners while making this tea.

Black coffee

Researchers say caffeine in moderate doses can be good for lowering blood sugar levels. Drinking three cups of black coffee — sans the milk, cream, or sugar– in a day can, in fact, might help lower your risk of developing diabetes.

If you add milk, cream, or sugar to your coffee, it may increase the overall calorie count and affect your blood sugar levels.

​Vegetable juice

Fruit juices are not good for people with diabetes. They contain too much sugar and can cause a spike in their blood sugar level. Instead, try mix vegetable or tomato juice. You can use green leafy vegetables, celery, or cucumbers to make this healthy diabetes drink. Add a handful of berries for extra flavour. This drink is packed with vitamins and minerals.