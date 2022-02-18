Stress Management Tips For Diabetes Caregivers: Your Wellbeing Is Important Too

If you are a wife taking care of your diabetic husband or if you are taking care of any family member, you need to take care of your own mental well-being.

Anyone who helps another person in need, such as a diabetic spouse or partner, a diabetic child, or an elderly person with diabetes, is known as a diabetes caregiver. Usually, family members who are actively taking care of a diabetic person generally do not self-identify as "caregivers." So, If you are a wife taking care of your diabetic husband or if you are taking care of any family member, you need to take care of your own mental well-being.

POTENTIAL RISK FACTORS FOR STRESS AMONG DIABETES CAREGIVERS

There are many things that can trigger anxiety and stress in a caregiver. Here we list a few -

Financial Problem

Increasing the number of hours spent caring for others

Problem-solving difficulties and a lack of coping abilities

When caregiving is imposed forcefully

Depression

When the person you are taking care of is not thankful or appreciative

SIGNS OF A STRESSED CAREGIVER

You might not differentiate exhaustion from stress. However, it's important to look out for yourself. These are the common signs that you should keep in mind.

Feeling overburdened or continually concerned

Feeling tired every time

Getting too much or too little sleep

Putting on or losing weight

Easily becoming upset or furious

Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

Experiencing frequent headaches, body discomfort, or other physical issues

Addiction to alcohol or drugs, including prescription pharmaceuticals

Feeling depressed

TIPS TO MANAGE STRESS FOR DIABETES CAREGIVERS

It's crucial to take care of yourself. If you're not fit, you won't be able to take care of your loved ones. Hence, follow the tools and tricks to keep yourself healthy and happy while doing that exceptional job of "caregiving".

Keep a backup for emergency help

It might be possible to get stuck at work or in unexpected situations. In those situations, it's common go on a guilt-trip and blame yourself for not giving your best as a wife/husband or caregiver. Instead of worrying about the ones who are dependent on you, plan and distribute your workload accordingly. Ask out family members to help or use any app-based tools to send timely reminders to the patient to take medicines and sugar readings. You can also analyse the report and consult a doctor online.

Set goals that are realistic

Instead of aiming for everything, do those things that are possible and realistic. Prioritise and plan your caregiving tasks according to your strengths. For instance, don't hesitate to politely decline time-consuming requests, such as weekend feasts for guests.

Join a diabetes support group

Innumerable people across the globe are suffering from various diseases, and this has made caregiving a universal thing. Join groups where people like you discuss their challenges. Take notes, participate and follow their tips and tricks to effectively utilise time without exhausting yourself.

Go for personal health checkup

Caregivers tend to ignore their own physical and mental well-being. You need to remind yourself that diabetes is a lifestyle disease and in order to protect yourself from it, you should also follow a regime that is advised for diabetics in general.

Sleep on time

Keep yourself hydrated

Ensure to stay active and workout

Focus on right nutrition

Go for regular health checkups

Take time for yourself and indulge in activities that you enjoy

If you're like many carers, you might find it difficult to ask for assistance. Unfortunately, this can lead to feelings of isolation, frustration, and even depression. Feel free to take charge of your health and seek help if needed. Even the strongest people are strained when caring for a loved one. If you're a diabetes caregiver, take efforts to safeguard your own well-being.

(This article is authored by Shivangi Singh Gupta, Health Coach, BeatO App)