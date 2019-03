According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused owing to diabetes and also diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the same year. Now, the revelations of this new study will shock you! The study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology found out that those opting for cholesterol-lowering statins may suffer from insulin resistance, and intimately type 2 diabetes. This is surely a matter of concern.

According to senior author Prof. Bruno Stricker, of the Erasmus Medical Centre, in the Netherlands, in patients who initiate statin therapy, preventive strategies such as blood sugar control and weight loss may be warranted for keeping diabetes at bay. According to the WHO, a healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining normal body weight and avoiding tobacco use are ways to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

Manage your weight

Being overweight can be a big risk factor for diabetes. Excess body fat, mainly if stored around the abdomen, can increase your body’s resistance to the hormone insulin. This can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Exercise regularly

Opting for physical activity on a regular basis may help you deal with diabetes. When you exercise, less insulin is required to help you keep your blood sugar levels under control. Many types of physical activity have been shown to lower insulin resistance and blood sugar in overweight, obese and prediabetic adults. These may also include aerobic exercise, high-intensity interval training and strength training. Furthermore working out can lead to improvements in one’s insulin response and function. You can go for an activity of your choice. Adhere to your fitness routine and you will surely be able to prevent diabetes.

Don’t stress yourself

The stress response triggers the release of several hormones which may increase your blood sugar. Various studies revealed that mindfulness meditation improves one’s ability to cope with stress. So, try to de-stress by doing activities which you love- painting/ gardening/ listening to music.

Sleep well

Do you know that chronic sleep deprivation and poor quality sleep increase the risk of diabetes and obesity? See to it that you sleep for at least 7-8 hours and in case, you find it difficult to hit the sack then you can also speak to your specialist.

Eat green leafy vegetables

For diabetes prevention, leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, and other green vegetables – are the most important foods to focus on. Higher green vegetable consumption is tied to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Moreover, non-green, non-starchy vegetables which are mushrooms, onions, garlic, eggplant, peppers and many more, can be opted for. Nuts have anti-inflammatory effects and can prevent the development of insulin resistance. You can also speak to your expert about the right food items which you should opt for.