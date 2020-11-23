Diet and lifestyle changes are often advised for people with diabetes to manage their blood glucose reduce weight and lower risk of complications. However having diabetes does not mean that you have to stop eating the foods that you enjoy. Experts say diabetes patients can eat most foods but in smaller portions. Some studies have suggested that eating red meat can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes even at low levels of consumption. So should meat lovers stop eating beef pork and lamb if they’re diagnosed with diabetes? People with diabetes don't need to remove meat from their diet