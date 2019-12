Take our quick and crisp diabetes quiz and see how you stand in terms of taking care of your condition.

We have devised a short diabetes quiz that will help you figure out if you are doing the right things to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

If you have diabetes, your body either does not produce enough insulin or it is unable to use the insulin that it produces effectively. Insulin regulates your blood sugar levels. If you let your diabetes go untreated, you are putting yourself at risk of many serious adverse health complications. That is why you must take this diabetes quiz to see what you are doing right and where you are going wrong.

Take our quick and crisp diabetes quiz and see how you stand in terms of taking care of your condition.

THE DIABETES QUIZ

Here is our diabetes quiz. This will help you see how well you have taken care of yourself in 2019.

1. Stress is bad for diabetes. How stressed are you and what have you done to reduce it?

a. I am usually stress-free. If I feel myself getting stressed, I immediately take steps to de-stress.

b. I get stressed sometimes but it is not regular. I usually wait it out.

c. I have a high pressure and stressful job. But I really don’t have the time to take time out for myself.

2. Exercise can make you fit and help you to keep diabetes under control. Do you work out regularly?

a. Every day. I can’t do without it.

b. Two to three days in a week. More than that is difficult.

c. I am planning to start an exercise routine soon.

3. A healthy diet is a must if you want to control your blood sugar levels. How healthy is your diet?

a. I take care of my diet and eat a lot of fruits, vegetables and foods good for diabetics. I also follow a diabetic food chart.

b. I try to stick to healthy eating. But it is not always possible to do so.

c. I eat whatever is put in front of me.

4. How often do you go for check-ups?

a. Once in six months.

b. Once a year.

c. Whenever, I feel unwell.

5. How often do you get your A1c tests done?

a. Once in six months.

b. Once a year.

c. Whenever, I feel unwell.

THE RESULT

If your answers are most (a), you are on the right track. If it is mostly (B), you need to push yourself harder. For those of you who have answered most (C), your condition is not too good. Please know that you are just inviting health complications with your lackadaisical attitude. You need to wake up and start taking care to control your blood sugar levels. You must make a promise to yourself to be more responsible in 2020. Be healthy and stay happy.