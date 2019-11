Diabetes, as we all know, is a condition where the level of glucose in the blood goes up abnormally. If this glucose level is not controlled, it can lead to major health complications and affect many vital organs of the body. Complications of diabetes include heart diseases, kidney damage, nerve problems and vision issues to name a few. It may also affect men and women in different ways. While women Since it causes nerve damage, it may cause sexual problems in men. In fact, a popular diabetes drug, Metformin, is known to suppress the production of testosterone and decrease sex drive. One of the common side-effects of this condition in men is the issue of erectile dysfunction. This can lead to relationship problems. In fact, along with hypertension, obesity, high levels of bad cholesterol and smoking, diabetes too is a leading cause of this condition.

Diabetes and erectile dysfunction

The chances of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction due to uncontrolled diabetes are more than that of a man who has his diabetes under control. Men who have control over their condition can still face problems in bed which could range from being mild to moderate ones responsive to therapy or medication. However, for men who have uncontrolled diabetes the damages done to the arteries and nerves in the penile area can be irreversible this can lead to problems in erection and ejaculation. Another problem that men with diabetes can face is lack of libido and a general fatigue that can make it difficult to perform in bed. Uncontrolled diabetes in men can lead to,

Problems with erection

Low libido due to low testosterone levels

Premature or delayed ejaculation

Inability to cope up with the partner’s demands due to low stamina

Fatigue

What can be done?

Sexual complications due to diabetes can be avoided by taking proper medications and treatments. One way to do it is by keeping blood sugar levels, hypertension and cholesterol in control. However other ways of dealing with sexual tension due to diabetes are