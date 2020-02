But you must know that the longer you have diabetes, the more difficult it is for you to send it to remission. @Shutterstock

Diabetes is a common health condition that affects millions of people across the world. This is a condition where your body is either not able to produce insulin or it is not able to use the insulin the way it is supposed to. It is a serious condition and if left untreated, it can lead to heart disease, stroke, blindness and even amputation. But this is also a condition that you can easily manage with lifestyle and dietary interventions.

According to a study at the University of Cambridge, people who achieve a modest weight loss of 10 per cent or more in the first five years following diagnosis with type 2 diabetes have the greatest chance of seeing their disease go into remission. Researchers say that it is possible to recover from the disease without intensive lifestyle interventions or extreme calorie restrictions.

But you must know that the longer you have diabetes, the more difficult it is for you to send it to remission. So, you must try and start the moment you are diagnosed. Another thing that must be noted here is that many doctors say that once your diabetes goes into remission, there is a chance that it can come back with a vengeance. So, you always have to be very careful. Let us see what you can do to achieve this.

Follow a low-carbohydrate diet

A low-carb diet is good for weight loss. Since you need to lose weight fast, instead of starving yourself, just eat more of other foods and cut down on your carbs intake. A ketogenic diet may work for you as it forces your body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. This accelerates weight loss and may send your diabetes into remission.

Restrict calorie intake

This will help you lose a lot of weight. But again, don’t starve yourself. Just eat healthy. Have low-calorie foods. Veggies and fruits are a good choice. These will fill you up and prevent you from eating too much. Have a lot of protein and high-fibre foods.

Be consistent

But whatever you do, choose a diet that you can sustain. Losing weight for quick gains and then going back to normal will not help. You have to be consistent to enjoy the remission of your diabetes. It has to become a part of your daily routine.