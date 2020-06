If you have diabetes, you need to take good care of your feet. This is because one of the complications of this condition is diabetic neuropathy. @Shutterstock

Diabetes has assumed epidemic proportions today and millions of people suffer from this condition globally. There may be many causes behind this problem like family history, unhealthy diet and a sedentary lifestyle. Some environmental pollutants may also trigger this condition. It often brings with it many complications like blurry vision, weight loss and excessive thirst. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels over time can result in serious health issues like kidney problems and diabetic retinopathy.

If you have diabetes, you need to take good care of your feet. This is because one of the complications of this condition is diabetic neuropathy. It leads to loss of sensation in your feet and you may be unaware if you have any injury. This happens because fluctuation in blood sugar levels may damage the nerves and vessels of the feet. Unattended injuries can cause gangrene and it may result in loss of a limb. In fact, diabetic neuropathy is the leading cause of amputations in people with diabetes.

Symptoms of diabetic neuropathy

This complication of diabetes may develop over time and you may not notice it immediately. Some people experience a feeling of thickness on their soles. At times, you may also develop open sores and calluses on your soles. If you have an injury, it will take a longer time to heal. A burning sensation on the feet and extreme sensitivity may also be symptoms of diabetic neuropathy.

Choose the right footwear

If you have this condition, you must be extra careful when it comes to your feet. If you notice any changes in the shape of your feet or any injury that is not healing, seek immediate medical help. This will help you save your feet. One important thing that you need to do is wear the right shoes. There are now many shoes that are especially designed for people with diabetes. These special shoes are deeper than normal shoes. Choose something that is comfortable and fits you well. Make sure that you can wriggle your toes around after wearing your shoes. Avoid wearing heels and fancy open-toed ones. Straps are bad too as it may sometimes cut into your skin and injure you.

Tip: Shop for footwear at the end of the day when your feet may be slightly swollen. This will help you pick a pair that will not be tight around this time of the day.

A few other tips

You can also ask your doctor about wearing compression socks to stimulate circulation in your lower limbs. Other than this, be gentle with your feet and treat them with love and care. Every night before going to bed, make it a point to check your feet properly for any sings of injury. If you notice anything different, get an appointment with your doctor. Be sure to keep your nails trimmed and groomed. You may also give yourself a regular pedicure and use scrubs to exfoliate your feet at frequent intervals. Be sure to wash your feet with warm water before going to bed every night. This night time ritual will go a long way in keeping your feet safe.