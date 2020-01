If you have prediabetes, you must avoid stress and practice some relaxation methods like yoga and meditation. @Shutterstock

A prediabetes diagnosis can come as a shock. Nobody is really prepared to accept the fact that they may soon be diabetic. But the good news is that if you have been told by your doctor that you have prediabetes, you can take it as a wake-up call. With the help of your doctor and by putting in your own efforts, you can reverse this condition and save yourself from diabetes. All you have to do is make some lifestyle changes.

Avoid stress

Too much of stress can lead to elevated levels of glucose in your bloodstream. It can increase your risk of diabetes. Stress also makes you overeat and follow unhealthy practices. If you have prediabetes, you must avoid stress and practice some relaxation methods like yoga and meditation.

Follow a healthy diet

If your doctor has told you that you have prediabetes, you must immediately start focusing on what you eat. Plan balanced meals that contain both protein and fibre. Avoid desserts and calorie-rich foods. Add more vegetables and fruits to your diet.

Don’t give in to cravings

Cravings are always more when you are told that you cannot have like addictions. Food cravings may get to you, but you have to resist it. Be strong and will yourself to ignore unhealthy cravings for cakes and pastries, pizzas and burgers. Instead have s healthy alternative. You will soon get used to it.

Never skip breakfast

You must have heard that breakfast is important. If you have prediabetes, this is all the more important. Even if you are in a rush or really not hungry, have breakfast. And, make it healthy and filling. It will fuel you through the day. Eggs, sandwiches and fruits are good choices that you can eat on the go.

Control portion size

Gradually cut down on portion size. If you have prediabetes, it is important to eat less. This will reduce your calorie intake. Eating from a smaller plate will also help you control your portion size.

Snack on healthy options

If you feel hungry between meals, reach for fruits or nuts. These are healthier options and will not have an adverse effect on your condition.