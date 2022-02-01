Researchers Identify Gene That Puts Indians At Greater Risk Of Diabetes, Heart Attacks And Hypertension

Indians and other South Asians are at greater risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Besides environmental factors, our genetic architecture is believed to enhance our the risk.

There is a high prevalence of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases including hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and coronary artery disease among Indians. A research team led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has identified the reason behind it. According to them, Indians and other South Asians carry a gene/protein variation that increase their risk of diabetes, heart attacks and hypertension.

The team found that presence of this gene variation in approximately 15 per cent of South Asian populations. They also found that those carrying this variant are 1.5 times more likely to have hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and coronary artery disease.

"This combination could account for the higher prevalence of metabolic diseases among Indians and other South Asians," IIT Madras said in a press release.

The results of the study have been published online in the peer-reviewed Diabetes, the flagship journal of the American Diabetes Association. IIT Madras stated that their research paper will feature as the 'Cover Page Article' in the March 2022 issue of the journal.

Here's the gene that increases Indian's risk of diabetes, BP

Pancreastatin is a small part (peptide) of a protein called Chromogranin A (CHGA) found in mammals including humans. It inhibits the release of insulin in the body in response to blood glucose/glucagon and drugs like sulphonylurea, as well as insulin-induced uptake of glucose by certain cells thereby contributing to insulin resistance. In addition, this peptide is known to enhance glucose synthesis from non-carbohydrate sources in the liver.

Studies have shown the existence of several variants for Pancreastatin in various populations of the world. Specially one variant, called Glycine297Serine, has been shown to be very potent in inhibiting insulin-induced glucose uptake.

In their earlier study, the IIT Madras team had found that this genetic variation was associated with higher plasma glucose levels. However, the study included a small Indian population (400). This time, the team extended the sample to a larger population (4300) and included people from South and North India.

They used a combination of experimental and computational modelling studies to understand the mechanistic basis for the higher activity of the variant peptide (PST-297S) in comparison to the wild-type peptide (PST-WT) and to account for the higher disease risk in the carriers of the 297Ser allele.

They found that the variant peptide had a higher affinity to the insulin receptor in cells, which prevents insulin from binding to the receptor of the cells for glucose uptake. "This results in a higher risk of insulin resistance and diabetes among people who carry the variant of this peptide," the researchers stated.

This gene may help identify those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes

"South Asians are at greater risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Besides environmental factors our genetic architecture is believed to be responsible for this observation. However, the key genetic variants that enhance our disease risk remain poorly understood," said Prof. Nitish Mahapatra, Department of Biotechnology, Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta School of Biosciences, IIT Madras who led the study.

"Our study identified one key genetic risk factor for cardio-metabolic diseases. We also discovered the molecular basis for the enhanced disease risk in people who carry this mutation in their genomes," he added.

Explaining about the practical applications of this research, he said that this study has implications in the area of diagnostics and personalized medicine. For example, the findings may help in identifying individuals who may be susceptible to type 2 diabetes.

The risk may be identified at earlier stages of their lives - much before the onset of the disease- because the genetic make-up mostly remains unchanged throughout the life. This should be particularly useful for people with family history of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases for preventive healthcare and better management of disease, he added.

