Relationship Between Diabetes And Male Infertility: Mechanisms And Implications

Diabetes is a major cause of erectile and ejaculatory dysfunction in males and can also cause low sperm count.

Understanding the mechanisms underlying this relationship can help healthcare professionals provide better guidance and support to couples facing these challenges.

Diabetes is associated with various complications. One area of concern is the impact of diabetes on male infertility. Multiple factors often cause it, and diabetes is one of them. In this article, Dr. Nisha Bhatnagar, Medical Director & Sr. IVF Consultant at Aveya Fertility Clinic,will explore the potential treatment options for male infertility caused by diabetes, including lifestyle changes, medication, and assisted reproductive techniques.

Sperm Quality

One significant aspect diabetes affects is sperm quality, specifically the ability to fertilize an egg. This can make it difficult for couples trying to conceive naturally.

However, there is good news for patients with diabetes who are struggling with infertility. In vitro fertilization (IVF) has been proven to be very effective in helping these individuals achieve pregnancy. These techniques involve the manipulation of sperm and eggs outside of the body to increase the chances of successful fertilization. In addition to assisted reproductive techniques, lifestyle changes can play a crucial role in managing male infertility caused by diabetes. Obesity, which is typically associated with diabetes, can also contribute to male infertility. By controlling obesity through proper weight management and adopting a healthy lifestyle, some of the other issues that may cause male infertility can be reduced. Lifestyle changes can positively impact male fertility. Diabetes can influence epigenetic modifications during sperm spermatogenesis. Epigenetic dysregulation, caused by diabetes, may be inherited through the male germ cells. The effects of diabetes on male fertility can be transferred to future generations.

Diabetes And Infertility

Furthermore, diabetes can potentially cause male infertility through multiple mechanisms.

These include pre-testicular, testicular, and post-testicular mechanisms. In the pre-testicular mechanism, diabetes mellitus (DM) affects the factors that contribute to sperm production before it reaches the testes. It can also impact the testicular function itself, leading to impaired sperm production. Lastly, diabetes can affect the post-testicular mechanisms involved in the transport and delivery of sperm.

The impact of diabetes on male sexual and reproductive function extends beyond infertility. These issues can significantly affect the overall sexual and reproductive health of men with diabetes. The impact of diabetes on male fertility can contribute to declining population health by reducing the ability to conceive naturally. Diabetes-related male infertility adds a layer of complexity to their journey. Fertility challenges can be expensive and may pose financial burdens on individuals and healthcare systems.

