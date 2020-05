Food and diabetes have a complex relationship and some foods are known to cause instant sugar spikes. A study at Duke-NUS Medical School says that higher intake of red meat and poultry can significantly increase the risk of developing diabetes. According to researchers, this may be due to the higher content of heme iron in these meats. But they are also quick to point out that While a plant-based diet is generally considered healthier than a meat-based diet in preventing the risk of diabetes, not all meats affect the risk equally. They also further add that if you reduce the daily intake of red meat and instead have chicken breast and fish, or plant-based protein food and dairy products, you will significantly bring down the risk of diabetes. Also Read - New smart patch to help you manage diabetes better

Protein spikes are a real thing

Protein has a big impact on your blood sugar levels. Many people with diabetes usually think that carbs are the foods that can cause spikes in their sugar levels. But experts say this may very well be true for proteins too. The only difference here is that the spike may happen hours after your meal and it also depends on the amount of protein eaten. When you eat protein, you take longer to digest it. That is why the effect is not evident immediately. This nutrient can affect your blood sugar levels in different ways. On one hand, it prevents blood sugar spikes immediately after a meal. But then, on the other hand, it can cause delayed spikes.

Your body converts protein to glucose too

Food has a complex relationship with your body. Your body converts carbs into glucose. The same is true for protein too. In fact, if you eat large amounts of protein with your main meals, your insulin needs can go up by almost 50 per cent.

But protein is essential for diabetics

Though large amounts of protein can cause a delayed spike in your blood sugar levels, yet this is an important nutrient for diabetics. If you have diabetes, you need to eat enough of this nutrient But you have to do it in a sensible manner. A balanced meal is important. You must also include carbs and fats in your meals. Protein is important because it helps your body metabolize the carbs at a slower rate. This ensures that your blood glucose levels are stable. But you need to have it in smaller amounts and with other foods.

The right diet for diabetes

If you have diabetes, you need to eat well-balanced meals that includes all the important nutrients. Your body needs carbs and fats as much as it needs protein. But too much of anything is not good for you. So plan your meals in such a way, that you get enough of all these nutrients. Also, be sure to have a lot of fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetable. Whole wheat is rich in fibre and is good for you if you have diabetes. It will take longer to digest and you will also avoid a sugar spike. So go in for brown rice and avoid refined and processed foods.