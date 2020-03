If your blood glucose levels are too high, pregnancy can worsen certain long-term diabetes problems, such as eye problems and kidney disease.

If you have diabetes and planning to have a baby, you should control your blood glucose levels before conception. Keeping it as close to normal as possible. This will increase your chance of having a trouble-free pregnancy and a healthy baby. It is also important to keep your blood glucose level in the target range during pregnancy.

What is the ideal blood sugar level? It is 4.0 5.5 mmol/L when fasting (before meals), and less than 7.0 mmol/L 2 hours after a meal.

If you have diabetes and are already pregnant, discuss with your doctor to make a plan to manage your diabetes. Some women develop diabetes during pregnancy. This is called gestational diabetes.

Diabetes can affect both mother and baby

If your blood glucose levels are too high, pregnancy can worsen certain long-term diabetes problems, such as eye problems and kidney disease. There is a greater chance of developing preeclampsia, a condition involving high blood pressure during pregnancy. It can cause serious or life-threatening problems for you and your baby.

High blood glucose can harm your baby and increase risk of birth defects. High blood glucose levels during pregnancy can also increase the chance of your baby being born too early. Your baby may also weigh too much or have breathing problems or low blood glucose right after birth. When you have a high blood glucose during pregnancy means you are likely to a miscarriage or a stillborn baby. This is why controlling your blood sugars before conception and throughout pregnancy is very important.

Some tips to prepare for pregnancy if you have diabetes

Visit your doctor at least 6 months before you start trying to fall pregnant. He/she can help you in making a diabetes management plan. You may also need to take necessary supplements like folate. Your doctor may advise you to change your meal plan, physical activity routine, and medicines. For example, if you have been taking an oral diabetes medicine, you may be asked to switch to insulin. Your management plan might change again as you get closer to your due date.

If you smoke or use other tobacco products, stop now. Smoking can increase risk of having a stillborn baby or a baby born too early. It can also increase diabetes-related health problems such as eye disease, heart disease, and kidney disease.